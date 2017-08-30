Fisher/GCMS soccer team to host match in Gibson City

Members of the Fisher/GCMS soccer team pose for a team photo.

GIBSON CITY -- The GCMS/Fisher High School Soccer team's Monday Sept. 11, game versus Bismarck-Henning High School will be played at the Ford County Youth Soccer Complex in Gibson City.

The varsity game will begin at 4:30 p.m., with the junior varsity game to follow.

The Gibson City field is located just past County Market on the south end of Wood Street. The GCMS/Fisher team is coached by Levi Horsch and Robby Dinkins.