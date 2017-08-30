Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Boys' Soccer

Fisher/GCMS soccer team to host match in Gibson City

Wed, 08/30/2017 - 2:47pm | The Ford County Record
fgcms 2017
Photo by: Kim Bleich/For the Ford County Record
Members of the Fisher/GCMS soccer team pose for a team photo.
  • Image
    fgcms 2017 2
GIBSON CITY -- The GCMS/Fisher High School Soccer team's Monday Sept. 11, game versus Bismarck-Henning High School will be played at the Ford County Youth Soccer Complex in Gibson City.  
 
The varsity game will begin at 4:30 p.m., with the junior varsity game to follow.
 
The Gibson City field is located just past County Market on the south end of Wood Street. The GCMS/Fisher team is coached by Levi Horsch and Robby Dinkins.  

Comments

The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments