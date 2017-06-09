ST. JOSEPH -- The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team lost 3-2 Tuesday to St. Joseph-Ogden.
The Bunnies (5-2-2) took a 2-0 lead into halftime as Caleb Bleich scored both of F/GCMS's goals in the 13th and 38th minutes, with Alec Johnson and Tyler Ricks getting credited for assists. SJ-O rallied back with goals in the 47th, 51st and 63rd minute.
The Bunnies had 20 shots on goal, including eight by Bleich and five by Johnson. Ethan Kasper had four keeper saves.
St. Joseph-Ogden 3, Fisher/GCMS 2
At St. Joseph
Halftime -- F/GCMS 2, SJ-O 0
Scoring summary
13th minute F/GCMS -- Caleb Bleich (Alec Johnson)
38th minute F/GCMS -- Caleb Bleich (Tyler Ricks)
47th minute SJO
51st minute SJO
63rd minute SJO
Team stats
Shots on goal -- F/GCMS 20 (Caleb Bleich 8, Alec Johnson 5, Tyler Ricks 3, Graham Voelker 3, Matthias Dean 2).
Keeper saves -- F/GCMS (Ethan Kasper 4).
