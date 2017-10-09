Fisher/GCMS soccer defeats Clifton Central 12-0

FISHER -- The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team won 12-0 Saturday over Clifton Central.

The Bunnies (6-2-2) led 8-0 at halftime, and 5-0 through 10 minutes.

Tyler Ricks scored in the first and sixth minutes via assists from Alec Johnson and Caleb Bleich, who tallied a goal in the third minute via an assist from Andrew Ferguson. Johnson tallied a goal in the ninth minute as Ricks picked up the assist. In the 10th minute, Graham Voelker scored on a Bleich assist.

Johnson scored unassisted goals in the 12th, 22nd and 41st minutes and tallied goals in the 22nd and 41st minutes via assists from Bleich and Ferguson, respectively.

Ferguson scored a goal of his own via a Johnson assist in the 43rd minute and Jeremy Steidinger tallied an unassisted goal in the 58th minute.

The Bunnies finished the match with 27 shots on goal, led by Johnson with seven and Ricks and Bleich with four each.

The F/GCMS defense allowed no shots on goal.

Fisher/GCMS 12, Clifton Central 0

At Fisher

Halftime -- F/GCMS 8, CC 0

Scoring summary

1st minute F/GCMS - Tyler Ricks (Alec Johnson)

3rd minute F/GCMS - Caleb Bleich (Andrew Ferguson)

6th minute F/GCMS - Tyler Ricks (Caleb Bleich)

9th minute F/GCMS - Alec Johnson (Tyler Ricks)

10th minute F/GCMS - Graham Voelker (Caleb Bleich)

12th minute F/GCMS - Alec Johnson (UA)

22nd minute F/GCMS - Alec Johnson (Caleb Bleich)

22nd minute F/GCMS - Alec Johnson (UA)

41st minute F/GCMS - Alec Johnson (UA)

41st minute F/GCMS - Alec Johnson (Andrew Ferguson)

43rd minute F/GCMS - Andrew Ferguson (Alec Johnson)

58th minute F/GCMS - Jeremy Steidinger (UA)

Team stats

Shots on goal -- F/GCMS 27 (Alec Johnson 7, Tyler Ricks 4, Caleb Bleich 4, Andrew Ferguson 3, Graham Voelker 3, Matthias Dean 2, Jeremy Steidinger, Nate Schutte, Evan Hazzard, William Shook).

Keeper saves -- F/GCMS 0 (Ethan Kasper 0).