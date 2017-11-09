Fisher/GCMS soccer improves to 7-2-2 with win over Bismarck-Henning

GIBSON CITY -- Six days prior to Monday's match against Bismarck-Henning, the Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team led by two goals at halftime against St. Joseph-Ogden.

However, the Bunnies ended up losing 3-2 to the Spartans.

Since then, Fisher/GCMS won two matches by a combined score of 18-0, including a 6-0 victory over Bismarck-Henning.

With Monday's win, the Bunnies improved to a record of 7-2-2.

“It has been a good start. That's what it is – it's a start," Fisher/GCMS head coach Levi Horsch said. "We've got to continue, but it's been a great start for the guys. I think they're enjoying it.”

The Bunnies produced 15 shots on goal in the first half, starting with a shot by Andrew Ferguson in the 10th minute.

With 29:26 remaining in the first half, a shot on goal went into the net as Graham Voelker scored to give Fisher/GCMS a 1-0 lead. Caleb Bleich was credited with the assist.

Ethan Kasper recorded his lone first-half keeper save with 26:54 left in the half before Bleich recorded a shot on goal in the 15th minute. Another shot by Bleich sailed wide left of the net in the 16th minute.

With 13:23 left in the first half, Kasper made a diving play to stop a shot on goal from happening, but collided with a Bismarck-Henning player in the process. He had to leave the game -- putting Will Shook at goalkeeper -- but would return in the 30th minute.

During that same minute, Bleich recorded one of his five first-half shots on goal.

With 3:45 left in the first half, Voelker assisted Tyler Ricks on one of his two shots on goal, which went in the net to extend Fisher/GCMS's lead to 2-0.

With 28 seconds left in the first half, Voelker recorded his second of three match-total assists as Alec Johnson scored to give the Bunnies a 3-0 halftime lead.

Along with Bleich's five shots on goal, Ricks' two and Ferguson's one, Johnson recorded three shots on goal and Voelker had four.

In just the third minute of the second half -- and with 37:53 remaining in the match -- Voelker scored his second goal of the match to extend Fisher/GCMS's lead to 4-0. Johnson was credited with the assist.

Voelker then assisted Ricks on his second goal of the match, which was scored with 30:34 left in the match. The icing on the cake was put on the match in the 73rd minute -- with 7:16 remaining in the match -- as Bleich assisted Johnson on his second goal of the game.

“I felt like they played really well," Horsch said. "They put two good halves of soccer together, and that's what we wanted to see tonight.”

Bleich finished the match with a team-high seven shots on goal as the Bunnies produced 23 shots on goal, including six from Ricks, five by Voelker and four by Johnson. Kasper would finish the match with four keeper saves, including three in the second half.

Voelker, Ricks, Bleich and Johnson are four of several Fisher/GCMS players who attend GCMS High School.

On Monday, they would play a true home match as they played at the Ford County Youth Soccer Club Fields in Gibson City in front of a crowd that included the GCMS High School cheerleading squad, whose members attended the match in full uniform.

“They were pretty amped up about this game and playing in front of the Gibson crowd. The Gibson players were ready to go, and I think it showed today," Horsch said.

"We haven't had great games here over the last couple of years, but I think it was nice for them to finally get a good game and to show the fans here in Gibson what we can do, so it was nice to see.”

The Bunnies will return to their usual home in Fisher to host Rantoul on Tuesday before traveling to Iroquois West next Monday and Mount Pulaski the following Tuesday.

Fisher/GCMS 6, Bismarck-Henning 0

At Gibson City

Halftime -- Fisher/GCMS 6, Bismarck-Henning 0

Scoring summary

11th minute F/GCMS - Graham Voelker (Caleb Bleich)

37th minute F/GCMS - Tyler Ricks (Graham Voelker)

39th minute F/GCMS - Alec Johnson (Graham Voelker)

43rd minute F/GCMS - Graham Voelker (Alec Johnson)

50th minute F/GCMS - Tyler Ricks (Graham Voelker)

73rd minute F/GCMS - Alec Johnson (Caleb Bleich)

Team stats

Shots on goal -- F/GCMS 23 (Caleb Bleich 7, Tyler Ricks 6, Graham Voelker 5, Alec Johnson 4, Andrew Ferguson).

Keeper saves -- F/GCMS 4 (Ethan Kasper 4).