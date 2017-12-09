Fisher/GCMS soccer wins 3-0 over Rantoul

FISHER -- The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team defeated Rantoul 3-0 on Tuesday.
The Bunnies (8-2-2) took a 2-0 lead as Caleb Bleich assisted goals scored by Matthias Dean and Alec Johnson in the 28th and 34th minutes, respectively.
In the second half, Tyler Ricks scored a goal via an assist by Johnson.
F/GCMS had 13 shots on goal, led by Johnson and Ricks with three each. Ethan Kasper had two keeper saves.
Fisher/GCMS 3, Rantoul 0
At Fisher
Halftime -- F/GCMS 2, Rantoul 0
Scoring summary
28th minute F/GCMS - Matthias Dean (Caleb Bleich)
34th minute F/GCMS - Alec Johnson (Caleb Bleich)
77th minute F/GCMS - Tyler Ricks (Alec Johnson)
Team stats
Shots on goal -- F/GCMS 13 (Alec Johnson 3, Tyler Ricks 3, Caleb Bleich 2, Andrew Ferguson 2, Matthias Dean, Graham Voelker, William Shook.
Keeper saves -- F/GCMS 2 (Ethan Kasper 2).
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.