Fisher/GCMS soccer wins 3-0 over Rantoul

FISHER -- The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team defeated Rantoul 3-0 on Tuesday.

The Bunnies (8-2-2) took a 2-0 lead as Caleb Bleich assisted goals scored by Matthias Dean and Alec Johnson in the 28th and 34th minutes, respectively.

In the second half, Tyler Ricks scored a goal via an assist by Johnson.

F/GCMS had 13 shots on goal, led by Johnson and Ricks with three each. Ethan Kasper had two keeper saves.

Fisher/GCMS 3, Rantoul 0

At Fisher

Halftime -- F/GCMS 2, Rantoul 0

Scoring summary

28th minute F/GCMS - Matthias Dean (Caleb Bleich)

34th minute F/GCMS - Alec Johnson (Caleb Bleich)

77th minute F/GCMS - Tyler Ricks (Alec Johnson)

Team stats

Shots on goal -- F/GCMS 13 (Alec Johnson 3, Tyler Ricks 3, Caleb Bleich 2, Andrew Ferguson 2, Matthias Dean, Graham Voelker, William Shook.

Keeper saves -- F/GCMS 2 (Ethan Kasper 2).