Fisher/GCMS soccer loses 2-1 to Iroquois West

GILMAN -- The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team lost 2-1 Monday to Iroquois West.
The Bunnies (8-3-2) took a 1-0 lead on a goal scored by Tyler Ricks off a Graham Voelker assist in the 24th minute. After Iroquois West tied the match with a goal in the 36th minute, the Raiders scored the game-winning goal in the 75th minute.
Ethan Kasper recorded eight keeper saves for F/GCMS, which had 12 shots on goal, including Voelker with five.
Iroquois West 2, Fisher/GCMS 1
At Gilman
Halftime -- F/GCMS 1, IW 1
Scoring summary
24th minute F/GCMS - Tyler Ricks (Graham Voelker)
36th minute IW
75th minute IW
Team stats
Shots on goal -- F/GCMS 12 (Graham Voelker 5, Tyler Ricks 2, Caleb Bleich 2, Andrew Ferguson, Matthias Dean, William Shook).
Keeper saves -- F/GCMS 8 (Ethan Kasper 8).
