Fisher/GCMS soccer wins 4-0 over Mount Pulaski

MOUNT PULASKI -- The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team won 4-0 Tuesday over Mount Pulaski.

The Bunnies (9-3-2) took a 1-0 lead at halftime as Andrew Ferguson scored a goal in the eighth minute via an Alec Johnson assist. Tyler Ricks produced a hat trick, scoring two goals in the 72nd minute via assists from Caleb Bleich and Graham Voelker before tallying an unassisted goal in the 75th minute.

Bleich had six of F/GCMS's 19 shots on goal while Johnson and Voelker each had four shots on goal.

Fisher/GCMS 4, Mount Pulaski 0

At Mount Pulaski

Halftime -- F/GCMS 1, Mount Pulaski 0

Scoring summary

8th minute F/GCMS - Andrew Ferguson (Alec Johnson)

72nd minute F/GCMS - Tyler Ricks (Caleb Bleich)

72nd minute F/GCMS - Tyler Ricks (Graham Voelker)

75th minute F/GCMS - Tyler Ricks (UA)

Team stats

Shots on goal -- F/GCMS 19 (Caleb Bleich 6, Alec Johnson 4, Graham Voelker 4, Tyler Ricks 3, Andrew Ferguson 2).