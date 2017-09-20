Fisher/GCMS soccer wins 4-0 over Mount Pulaski

MOUNT PULASKI -- The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team won 4-0 Tuesday over Mount Pulaski.
The Bunnies (9-3-2) took a 1-0 lead at halftime as Andrew Ferguson scored a goal in the eighth minute via an Alec Johnson assist. Tyler Ricks produced a hat trick, scoring two goals in the 72nd minute via assists from Caleb Bleich and Graham Voelker before tallying an unassisted goal in the 75th minute.
Bleich had six of F/GCMS's 19 shots on goal while Johnson and Voelker each had four shots on goal.
Fisher/GCMS 4, Mount Pulaski 0
At Mount Pulaski
Halftime -- F/GCMS 1, Mount Pulaski 0
Scoring summary
8th minute F/GCMS - Andrew Ferguson (Alec Johnson)
72nd minute F/GCMS - Tyler Ricks (Caleb Bleich)
72nd minute F/GCMS - Tyler Ricks (Graham Voelker)
75th minute F/GCMS - Tyler Ricks (UA)
Team stats
Shots on goal -- F/GCMS 19 (Caleb Bleich 6, Alec Johnson 4, Graham Voelker 4, Tyler Ricks 3, Andrew Ferguson 2).
