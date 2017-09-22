URBANA -- The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team received the fifth seed for the IHSA Class 1A Urbana University Sectional's Sub-sectional A.

The Bunnies will face third-seeded Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy in the semifinals of a regional hosted by CCA at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11. The winner will play in the regional championship match at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13.

Urbana (University) Sectional

Tournament site: University of Illinois turf fields

Wed., Oct. 18

Match 1 at 4:00 pm: Winner Champaign (St. Thomas More) Regional vs. Winner Bloomington (Cornerstone Christian Academy) Regional — Tournament site: U of I Turf Fields

Match 2 at 4:00 pm: Winner Williamsville Regional vs. Winner Hoopeston (H. Area) Regional

Fri., Oct. 20

Match 3 at 6:00 pm: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2

Bloomington (Cornerstone Christian Academy) Regional

Date TBA

Match 1 at TBA: (9) Stanford (Olympia) at (6) Monticello

Tue., Oct. 10

Match 2 at 4:00 pm: (2) Bloomington (Central Catholic) vs. Winner Match 1

Wed., Oct. 11

Match 3 at 4:00 pm: (3) Bloomington (Cornerstone Christian Academy) vs. (5) Fisher [Coop]

Fri., Oct. 13

Match 4 at 4:00 pm: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3

Hoopeston (H. Area) Regional

Date TBA

Match 1 at TBA: (10) Danville (Schlarman) at (8) Hoopeston (H. Area)

Tue., Oct. 10

Match 2 at 4:30 pm: (2) Urbana (University) vs. Winner Match 1

Wed., Oct. 11

Match 3 at 4:30 pm: (3) St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden) vs. (6) Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin)

Sat., Oct. 14

Match 4 at 1:00 pm: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3

Williamsville Regional

Date TBA

Match 1 at TBA: (10) Forsyth (Decatur Christian) [Coop] at (8) Mt. Pulaski

Tue., Oct. 10

Match 2 at 4:30 pm: (1) Decatur (St. Teresa) vs. Winner Match 1

Wed., Oct. 11

Match 3 at 4:30 pm: (4) Farmer City (Blue Ridge) [Coop] vs. (7) Williamsville

Sat., Oct. 14

Match 4 at 10:00 am: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3

Champaign (St. Thomas More) Regional

Date TBA

Match 1 at TBA: (9) Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) at (7) Fithian (Oakwood) [Coop]

Tue., Oct. 10

Match 2 at 4:30 pm: (1) Champaign (St. Thomas More) vs. Winner Match 1

Wed., Oct. 11

Match 3 at 4:30 pm: (4) Tolono (Unity) vs. (5) Champaign (Judah Christian)

Fri., Oct. 13

Match 4 at 4:30 pm: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3