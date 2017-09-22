URBANA -- The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team received the fifth seed for the IHSA Class 1A Urbana University Sectional's Sub-sectional A.
The Bunnies will face third-seeded Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy in the semifinals of a regional hosted by CCA at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11. The winner will play in the regional championship match at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13.
Urbana (University) Sectional
Tournament site: University of Illinois turf fields
Wed., Oct. 18
Match 1 at 4:00 pm: Winner Champaign (St. Thomas More) Regional vs. Winner Bloomington (Cornerstone Christian Academy) Regional — Tournament site: U of I Turf Fields
Match 2 at 4:00 pm: Winner Williamsville Regional vs. Winner Hoopeston (H. Area) Regional
Fri., Oct. 20
Match 3 at 6:00 pm: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2
Bloomington (Cornerstone Christian Academy) Regional
Date TBA
Match 1 at TBA: (9) Stanford (Olympia) at (6) Monticello
Tue., Oct. 10
Match 2 at 4:00 pm: (2) Bloomington (Central Catholic) vs. Winner Match 1
Wed., Oct. 11
Match 3 at 4:00 pm: (3) Bloomington (Cornerstone Christian Academy) vs. (5) Fisher [Coop]
Fri., Oct. 13
Match 4 at 4:00 pm: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3
Hoopeston (H. Area) Regional
Date TBA
Match 1 at TBA: (10) Danville (Schlarman) at (8) Hoopeston (H. Area)
Tue., Oct. 10
Match 2 at 4:30 pm: (2) Urbana (University) vs. Winner Match 1
Wed., Oct. 11
Match 3 at 4:30 pm: (3) St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden) vs. (6) Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin)
Sat., Oct. 14
Match 4 at 1:00 pm: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3
Williamsville Regional
Date TBA
Match 1 at TBA: (10) Forsyth (Decatur Christian) [Coop] at (8) Mt. Pulaski
Tue., Oct. 10
Match 2 at 4:30 pm: (1) Decatur (St. Teresa) vs. Winner Match 1
Wed., Oct. 11
Match 3 at 4:30 pm: (4) Farmer City (Blue Ridge) [Coop] vs. (7) Williamsville
Sat., Oct. 14
Match 4 at 10:00 am: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3
Champaign (St. Thomas More) Regional
Date TBA
Match 1 at TBA: (9) Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) at (7) Fithian (Oakwood) [Coop]
Tue., Oct. 10
Match 2 at 4:30 pm: (1) Champaign (St. Thomas More) vs. Winner Match 1
Wed., Oct. 11
Match 3 at 4:30 pm: (4) Tolono (Unity) vs. (5) Champaign (Judah Christian)
Fri., Oct. 13
Match 4 at 4:30 pm: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3
