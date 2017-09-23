Fisher/GCMS soccer wins 7-0 over Watseka

FISHER -- The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team scored all seven of their goals in a 7-0 win Saturday over Watseka.

Graham Voelker assisted Andrew Ferguson on a goal scored in the second minute. About a minute later, Alec Johnson scored via a Tyler Ricks assist.

Johnson then assisted Caleb Bleich on a goal in the seventh minute before Voelker scored in the 14th minute via a Carson Brozenec assist. Johnson tallied an unassisted goal in the 25th minute and Bleich scored on a penalty kick in the 31st minute before Ricks assisted a Voelker goal in the 32nd minute.

The Bunnies (10-3-2) had 23 shots on goal, led by Bleich with six and Johnson and Voelker with five each. Ethan Kasper earned a shutout with six keeper saves.

Fisher/GCMS 7, Watseka 0

Halftime -- F/GCMS 7, Watseka 0

Scoring summary

2nd minute F/GCMS - Andrew Ferguson (Graham Voelker)

3rd minute F/GCMS - Alec Johnson (Tyler Ricks)

7th minute F/GCMS - Caleb Bleich (Alec Johnson)

14th minute F/GCMS - Graham Voelker (Carson Brozenec)

25th minute F/GCMS - Alec Johnson (UA)

31st minute F/GCMS - Caleb Bleich (PK)

32nd minute F/GCMS - Graham Voelker (Tyler Ricks)

Team stats

Shots on goal -- F/GCMS 23 (Caleb Bleich 6, Alec Johnson 5, Graham Voelker 5, Tyler Ricks 4, Nate Schutte 2, Andrew Ferguson).

Keeper saves -- F/GCMS 6 (Ethan Kasper 6).