Fisher/GCMS soccer ties 1-1 with Unity

FISHER -- Three days prior to its Monday match against Tolono Unity, Fisher/GCMS's soccer team found out when it would play in the IHSA Class 1A regional tournament.

It was revealed that the Bunnies, as a fifth seed, with face third-seeded Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy in the semifinals of a regional hosted by CCA at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11.

According to head coach Levi Horsch, F/GCMS was not happy about its fifth seed for the IHSA Class 1A Urbana University Sectional's Sub-sectional A.

"We thought we could have been higher. We want to prove some things in the next few games – that we should have been up higher. Hopefully, we can get ready for regionals and make a statement there.”

After Monday's game against Unity (7-5-2), which ended in a 1-1 tie, Horsch said his team has more to prove.

“We just want to prove ourselves," Horsch said. “I'm glad we got the tie, but it was a game that we felt like we should have won. I think it just gives us some motivation the rest of the way to get better and beat teams like Unity.”

The game was less than five minutes away from being a loss for the Bunnies (10-3-3) as they trailed 1-0 after hitting the ball into their own net with 26:59 left in the game.

In the 76th minute, senior Nate Schutte drove to the net, forcing Unity to commit a handball penalty. Junior Tyler Ricks then tied the game with a penalty-kick goal with 4:01 remaining.

“It speaks to the the leadership on this team. We say all the time that anybody can step up at any time, and Nate did," Horsch said. "He was upset about (a Unity goal scored earlier), so it was exciting for him to get back to it."

Schutte is one of seven seniors who, along with Alexis Hallden, Gabrielle Shook, Alayna Stalter, Matthias Dean, Jeremy Steidinter and Alec Johnson, celebrated senior night festivities prior to Monday's game, the Bunnies' last one on their home field of Fisher Village Park for the 2017 season.

“They had a heck of a season at home," Horsch said. "Thankfully, it's not over tonight. They're looking for bigger and better things the rest of the season.”

Following Unity's lone goal, sophomore goalkeeper Ethan Kasper made two saves in the next five minutes, including a diving save with 21:13 remaining. Kasper made another diving grab with 10:33 left in the game.

Kasper finished the game with six keeper saves.

Before competing in regionals, F/GCMS has three regular-season games remaining. The Bunnies will face Cornerstone in Bloomington at 10 a.m. Saturday in what will be a preview of the regional semifinals.

They will then travel to Roanoke-Benson on Monday, Oct. 2, and Blue Ridge on Wednesday, Oct. 4. Both games will start at 4:30 p.m.

Fisher/GCMS 1, Tolono Unity 1

At Fisher

Halftime -- F/GCMS 0, Unity 0

Scoring summary

57th minute Unity - (F/GCMS own goal)

76th minute F/GCMS - Tyler Ricks (PK)

Team stats

Keeper saves -- F/GCMS 6 (Ethan Kasper 6).