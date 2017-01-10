Fisher/GCMS soccer loses 3-2 to Cornerstone Christian

BLOOMINGTON -- The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team lost 3-2 Saturday to Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy.

The Bunnies (10-4-3) led 1-0 at halftime after Caleb Bleich scored off a Tyler Ricks assist in the 36th minute.

After CCA scored a tying goal in the 49th minute, Bleich scored an unassisted goal in the 49th minute to give the Bunnies the lead back at 2-1.

CCA scored in the 56th and 79th minutes to take the lead for good.

The Bunnies had 13 shots on goal, led by Bleich, Tyler Ricks and Graham Voelker with three each. Ethan Kasper had six keeper saves.

Cornerstone Christian 3, Fisher/GCMS 2

At Bloomington

Halftime -- F/GCMS 1, CCA 0

Scoring summary

36th minute F/GCMS - Caleb Bleich (Tyler Ricks)

49th minute CCA

49th minute F/GCMS - Caleb Bleich (UA)

56th minute CCA

79th minute CCA

Team stats

Shots on goal -- F/GCMS 13 (Caleb Bleich 3, Tyler Ricks 3, Graham Voelker 3, Jeremy Steidinger 2, Alec Johnson, Andrew Ferguson).

Keeper saves -- F/GCMS 6 (Ethan Kasper 6).