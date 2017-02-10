Fisher/GCMS soccer wins 1-0 over Roanoke-Benson/Eureka

ROANOKE -- The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team won 1-0 Monday over Roanoke-Benson/Eureka.

Carson Brozenec scored the match's lone goal in the 18th minute off an assist from Alec Johnson.

Ethan Kasper saved eight shots en route to pitching a shutout for the Bunnies (11-4-3) while F/GCMS produced 15 shots on goal, led by Johnson and Caleb Bleich with five each.

Fisher/GCMS 1, Roanoke-Benson/Eureka 0

At Roanoke

Halftime -- F/GCMS 1, RB/E 0

Scoring summary

18th minute F/GCMS - Carson Brozenec (Alec Johnson)

Team stats

Shots on goal -- F/GCMS 15 (Alec Johnson 5, Caleb Bleich 5, Graham Voelker 2, Tyler Ricks, Carson Brozenec, William Shook).

Keeper saves -- F/GCMS 8 (Ethan Kasper 8).