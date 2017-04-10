Fisher/GCMS soccer ties 1-1 with Blue Ridge

FARMER CITY -- The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team tied 1-1 with Blue Ridge on Wednesday.

After a scoreless first half, Caleb Bleich scored a match-tying goal for the Bunnies (11-4-4) in the 75th minute. Graham Voelker was credited with the assist on the goal.

Ethan Kasper had six keeper saves for F/GCMS, which produced 13 shots on goal, including Bleich with five and Tyler Ricks and Alec Johnson with three each.

Fisher/GCMS 1, Blue Ridge 1

At Farmer City

Halftime -- F/GCMS 0, Blue Ridge 0

Scoring summary

75th minute F/GCMS - Caleb Bleich (Graham Voelker)

Team stats

Shots on goal -- F/GCMS 13 (Caleb Bleich 5, Tyler Ricks 3, Alec Johnson 3, Graham Voelker 2).

Keeper stats -- F/GCMS 6 (Ethan Kasper 6).