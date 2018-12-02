Chicago Fire soccer clinics to be held in Paxton

PAXTON -- Chicago Fire Soccer In The Community, in partnership with Them Soccerclub, will offer free open trainer clinics in Paxton.

The clinics will be held at 601 S. Fall Street in Paxton on March 24.

The ages 3-7 clinic will be held from 9-10 a.m., followed by the ages 8-14 clinic (10-11 a.m.) and ages 15-18 clinic (11 a.m.-noon). A coaches clinic for all age groups is available from noon-1 p.m.

Those interested in signing up can register for free at www.themsoccerclub.com.

On Feb. 24, walk-in registration for the Ford County Youth Soccer Club at the Gibson City Library from 10 a.m.-noon.

On March 5 is the last day to sign up for to play in the Them/FCYSC league.

On March 17, the Them/FCYSC referee clinic for the youth league will take place from 10 a.m.-noon.

On April 3, Them Youth League home games will take place from 5:30-8 p.m.

On April 7, Them Youth League opening day will take place in Fisher.

From June 18-22, the Chicago Fire summer camp will take place.

Registration is open and avialable at www.themsoccerclub.com for the following:

-- Youth registration ages 3-14 for Paxton, Fisher and Gibson City until March 5.

-- Chicago Fire free clinics in Paxton, for ages 3-18, until March 19

-- Chicago Fire coaches clinic in Paxton until March 19.

-- Chicago Fire Summer Camp in Paxton at Coady Park from June 18-22.

Sunday games and adult recreation will resume as soon as weather allows. Information and updates on Them Soccerclub's website and its Facebook page.

There is also an area-wide co-ed age 18-and-under team now based in Paxton. All skill levels and beginners are welcome ot sign up at www.themsoccerclub.com by March 5.

While the team is based in Paxton, all area high school-aged players are encouraged to sign up.