PBL senior Shannon Carlson to continue cross country, track and field career at Indiana Wesleyan

PBL High School senior Shannon Carlson (front row, second from right) signs her letter of intent to run track and cross country for Indiana Wesleyan University.

PAXTON – Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School senior Shannon Carlson said her choices were limited as she tried to decide where to continue her cross country and track and field careers.

Along with running cross country and track, Carlson has also been a member of the PBL Panther Regiment band, and she is looking to major in music therapy – which involves playing music to help people with various types of illnesses -- at Indiana Wesleyan University, to which she signed her letter of intent on Wednesday.

The choice of major limited Carlson’s choices of where to go to college.

“I had a couple of more options, but I didn’t have that much to choose from because what I’m majoring in is not very common, so I wanted to try to find somewhere that would fit in with both (running) and my major,” Carlson said.

Carlson said she had a couple more options, but “after I took a visit at Indiana Wesleyan, I pretty much just decided (to go there.”

She visited the campus in early January.

“I really like the atmosphere,” Carlson said. “Everyone’s really friendly, and I felt really comfortable there.”

Carlson met head coach John Foss, who concluded his 29th season as the head coach of the IWU cross country team in 2016-17, on her visit.

“He was really nice. I got along with him well,” Carlson said.

In her senior cross country season last fall, Carlson helped the PBL cross country team advance to sectionals as a team with a 29th-place finish individually at regionals. She also finished fifth in Twin Valley Conference Meet to help the PBL girls win the team championship.

During the prior spring, Carlson was part of the TVC champion 4x800 meter relay team.

“Cross country’s always been really important to me, and it’s my favorite sport. I really love running and being a part of that team,” Carlson said. “I’ve been wanting to run cross country and track in college for a while.”