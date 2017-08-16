PBL High School cross country to start season Wednesday

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School cross country team will start on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

“I'm extremely excited about this year," PBL head coach Dustin Franckey said.

An estimated 40-45 runners are out for the Panthers this year.

“Our numbers are good. I believe that's the highest number I've had," Franckey said. “We've got a lot of upperclassmen who have stepped up in their leadership roles this summer, and it's exciting. Guys who haven't been at the varsity level before are extremely hungry and want to lead by example, which is very useful.”

About 12-14 seniors are included on the squad. One of the seniors is boys' runner Kody Harrison, who finished second in the Twin Valley Conference Meet last year en route to an 11th-place finish at the IHSA Class 1A Tuscola Regional.

Harrison also ran at the IHSA Class 1A state track and field meet last spring, finishing with a time of 4:44.51 in the 1,600-meter run.

Harrison is one of six returning members of last year's sectional-qualifying team.

Alec St. Julien, a junior, finished 18th in regionals last year while Jordan Giese, a junior, finished 47th. Kyle Price, a sophomore, finished 28th en route to a team-best finish of 47th with a time of 17:29.38 at the Effingham St. Anthony Sectional.

Nik Schnabel, a sophomore, finished 41st at regionals while Brady Barfield, a senior, finished 46th.

On July 28, some members of the PBL cross country team competed at the Midnight River Run 5K in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Harrison finished third in the male ages 15-19 group with a time of 16:30, followed by Price (23rd, 18:49.8), Schnabel (30th, 19:20.1), Erik Reck (31st, 19:25.8), Trevor Morse (35th, 19:52.7), Adam McMullin (36th, 19:57.0), Barfield (40th, 20:43.8), St. Julien (43rd, 21:12.7), Sam Penicook (53rd, 23:10), Levi Garrett (56th, 25:42.6) and Jacob Ager (57th, 25:52.6).

“We've had some guys make great strides this summer," Franckey said. "We have 4-5 juniors and seniors who have really stepped up on the guys' side. (McMullin) has improved a ton this summer. He is working very hard.”

In the female ages 15-19 group, PBL junior Evie Ellis finished sixth with a time of 21:37.1 in the Midnight River Run.

Ellis is coming off a sophomore season in which she made home history. She helped the Panthers win their first-ever TVC championship by finishing third in the conference meet with a time of 20:14.8.

Ellis then became the first PBL girls runner to qualify for an IHSA state meet since Julie Graves did it in 1989. She finished 73rd at state with a personal-best time of 19:12.

Ellis earned her IHSA state berth with a 15th-place time of 19:34 at the 1A Effingham St. Anthony Sectional meet.

“Her No. 1 goal is to improve her time from last year's meets," Franckey said. "She's got some very obtainable goals. I'm looking forward to seeing the fruits of her labor this summer pay off, and I think they will. Just watching the last few workouts, she's looking very smooth.”

Ellis was joined at last summer's Midnight River Run by Jenna San Diego, who finished 30th with a time of 28:06.6. Jenna and Reese San Diego were in their first 5K race that night.

“They've never been out for cross country before, and have been here – outside of vacation – without fail and have put in the work. I'm seeing a big difference in their fitness level," Franckey said. "I hope they are. It'll be fun to watch them race again at Terre Haute. It was an all-new experience for them.”

Senior Marissa Arnett finished 24th in the Midnight River Run with a time of 25:39.7 while fellow senior Katie Harms finished 26th with a time of 25:39.7, Gracie Smith finished 20th with a time of 25:06, junior Emily Graves finished 27th with a time of 25:53.1 and Sidney Schwarz finished 37th with a time of 34:24.6.

At last year's Tuscola regoinal, Graves finished 35th, Arnett finished 37th, senior Olivia Frichtl finished 38th and Harms finished 45th.

"The girls upperclassmen have been very tight for the last three years," Franckey said. "They are driven.”

The Panthers have a freshman class of 13 runners, including Ashton Goss and Paul Cleary.

“They've been here almost every day this summer – all the contact days – and have put in a lot of mileage," Franckey said. "It's going to be fun to watch some of the younger guys vie for spots in the top seven. I think it's going to be a dogfight to make that top seven, which is good. That'll make them faster.”

On the girls' side, Macie Rudin and Yami Domingo could step up as newcomers, Franckey said.

“We've got a lot of newcomers on the girls' side who I think are going to be impact runners," Franckey said. “I'm very encouraged by (Rudin's) progression this summer. They're stepping into their high school role very well.”

The Panthers' boys and girls each enter the season as the defending Twin Valley Conference champions. The PBL boys have won each conference race since the inauguration of the merger of the Sangamon and River Valley Conferences in cross country in 2014.

This year's TVC Meet will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30.

“We're looking to defend our conference title on the boys' side and the girls' side," Franckey said.

While most of the players from last year's team have not changed, the schedule underwent some changes.

“(PBL High School athletic director Brock) Niebuhr has been very helpful with putting our lineup in a position to get us ready for the postseason," Franckey said. "We have a lot of Saturday invitationals, rather than middle-of-the-week meets, so I'm super thankful for his willingness to work with us.”

After its season-opening Preseason Run in Paxton at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, PBL will compete in its first Saturday event in the Saber Corn Classic at St. Thomas More in Champaign at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.

The event consists of freshman-only, sophomore-only, juniors-only and seniors-only races before they all combine to determine a team score.

“It's a different type of meet," Franckey said. "It'll be interesting to see how we pan out and how we measure up with other teams class-by-class.”

At 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, PBL will participate in the Prairie Central Invitational.

“It's very competitive, with some of the northern teams that are in our conference and some of the teams that we see up in Watseka during track (and field season) in the springtime," Franckey said.

"We're kind of in the middle between going south or north for sectionals. The change of going up north a little bit more will, I think, have us prepared against possible sectional and conference foes to see how we measure up.”

In lieu of the Tuscola Invite, the Panthers will participate in the Peoria Notre Dame Invitational at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.

It is the first of two regular-season meets PBL will run at Detweiller Park. The Panthers will return to Detweiller Park for the Patriot Invite at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, one week before IHSA regional races.

“That way, every kid can see growth from early in the season to the end of the season," Franckey said. "I'm super excited about it – there are a lot of big schools up there.

"That will prepare these kids for the sectional and state meet experience. It'll be interesting to see how everyone adapts to that and embraces it. It'll be a good preparation for the postseason.”