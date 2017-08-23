From left, PBL's Lucy Galey runs while teammates Liberty Jamison and Katie Harms cheer her on during Wednesday's PBL Preseason Invite.

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School cross country team hosted an unconventional style of meet during Wednesday's preseason invite.

Instead of each individual runner trotting three miles, teams of two ran a six-mile relay, with each runner taking turns jogging one mile at a time.

“It's a workout Wednesday for us," PBL head coach Dustin Franckey said. "We chalk this up to a rust-buster/mile-repeat workout. It serves its purpose pretty well.”

The shortened runs worked out for a PBL team with 12 freshmen listed on its roster. Wednesday's meet was the Panthers' first meet of the season -- for the freshmen running in the races, it would be their first-ever high school race.

The Panthers had five runners banged up, Franckey said. Those runners either ran a lap or were held out Wednesday, Franckey said, “to make sure they're good and fresh."

“It was good to see some mental toughness," Franckey said.

PBL's Kody Harrison and Alec St. Julien teamed up to finish first in the boys' race with a time of 33:56.3. Teammates Erik Reck and Nik Schnabel finished second with a time of 35:38.

The Panthers' Trevor Morse and Kyle Price finished third with a time of 37:11.8. Teammates Brady Barfield and Adam McMullin finished fifth with a time of 38:08.4.

Sam Penicook and Gavin Ogburn finished eighth with a time of 39:26.3 while Paul Cleary and Ashton Goss finished ninth with a time of 39:38.2. Jarrett Hazelwood and Liam McMullin finished 12th with a time 46:50.1 while Jake Ager and Seth Wolken finished 15th with a time of 55:40.0.

“I think the kids raced well,” Franckey said. “I thought all of our relay teams ran really well. As we gear up for Saturday, I think the guys will be ready to go.”

On the girls' side, PBL's Evie Ellis and Liberty Jamison finished first with a time of 43:03.4. Marissa Arnett and Katie Harms finished fourth with a time of 50:27.5 while Alyssa Hofer and Emily Graves finished fifth with a time of 51:03.7.

Gracie Smith and Olivia Wilson finished sixth with a time of 52:28.4 while Olivia Frichtl and Reese San Diego finished seventh with a time of 54:32.1. Alexis Gray and Lacy Bice finished ninth with a time of 58:36.7 while Sidney Schwarz and Lucy Galey finished 10th with a time of 1:13:26.

“The girls raced well. They're coming off a good summer's worth of work for a lot of girls – a lot of first timers as well. We'll see how they do on Saturday when they chop it up between junior and senior girls, and then freshman and sophomore girls," Franckey said.

"I think they're fairly resilient, mentally, and they'll do just fine, but it'll be their first three-mile race since the Midnight River Run. It'll be good, and then we'll start racing all the time.”

At Paxton

BOYS

Individual results

1. Kody Harrison (PBL) 33:56.3; 2. Erik Reck (PBL) 35:38.5; 3. Trevor Morse/Kyle Price (PBL) 37:11.8; 4. Flynn/Bogard (CHR) 37:25.3; 5. Brady Barfield/Adam McMullin (PBL) 38:08.4; 6. Price/Ritzma (IW) 38:26.0; 7. Taylor/C. Flynn (CHR) 38:33.4; 8. Sam Penicook/Gavin Ogburn (PBL) 39:26.3; 9. Paul Cleary/Ashton Goss (PBL) 39:38.2; 10. Johnson/Coombs (CHR) 41:56.3; 11. McTaggart/Pankey (IW) 42:14.5; 12. Jarrett Hazelwood/Liam McMullin (PBL) 46:50.1; 13. Sorensen (CORNER)/Camargo (IW) 48:15.6; 14. Sorensen/Camargo (IW/CORNER) 48:15.6; 15. Jake Ager/Seth Wolken (PBL) 55:40.0.

GIRLS

Individual results

1. Evie Ellis/Liberty Jamison (PBL) 43:03.4; 2. Snedeker/DeVore (CHR) 48:45.4; 3. Campbell/Flynn (CHR) 50:23.4; 4. Marissa Arnett/Katie Harms (PBL) 50:27.5; 5. Alyssa Hofer/Emily Graves (PBL) 51:03.7; 6. Gracie Smith/Olivia Wilson (PBL) 52:28.4; 7. Olivia Frichtl/Reese San Diego (PBL) 54:32.1; 8. Abby/Adrianna (IW) 56:01.3; 9. Alexis Gray/Lacy Bice (PBL) 58:36.7; 10. Sidney Schwarz/Lucy Galey (PBL) 1:13:26.