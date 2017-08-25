At Paxton
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS
Team scores
1. St. Joseph, 33; 2. PBL, 51; 3. Pontiac, 73; 4. Clifton Nash, 86.
Top individuals
1. James (PBL) 11:24; 2. Fogarty (P) 11:57; 3. J. Barfield (PBL) 13:01; 4. Mabry (SJ) 13:02; 5. Mock (SJ) 13:04; 6. Meyer (CC) 13:05; 7. Grider (N) 13:08; 8. Garrison (SJ) 13:09; 9. Wilson (SJ) 13:16; 10. Maroon (SJ) 13:20.
PBL results -- 15. Bice, 13:59; 17. Busby, 14:05; 20. Donaldson, 14:15; 21. Landon Barfield, 14:15; 23. Swan, 14:35; 24. Jones, 14:41; 26. Ratcliff, 14:49; 28. Lindquist, 14:53; 34. Sanders, 15:17; 35. Reicks, 15:21; 37. Steiner, 15:24; 39. Parker, 15:39; 43. Daniels, 15:53; 44. James, 15:59; 54. Grant, 16:30; 60. Schall, 16:40; 66. Deck, 17:02; 76. Weber, 17:45; 77. Eichner, 17:46; 79. Raub, 17:52; 80. Grohler, 17:57; 81. Whitaker, 17:58; 91. Franckey, 19:16.
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS
Team scores
1. St. Joseph, 15; 2. PBL, 59; 3. Clifton Nash, 75; 4. Pontiac, 79; 5. Crescent City, 119.
Top individuals
1. Sarnecki (SJ) 14:24; 2. Ingram (SJ) 14:28; 3. Nap (SJ) 14:38; 4. Rajlich (SJ) 14:44; 5. Burkhalter (SJ) 15:08; 6. Johnson (PBL) 15:15; 7. Johnson (PBL) 15:16; 8. Steinbach (SJ) 15:17; 9. Martlag (SJ) 15:18; 10. Serna (P) 15:19.
PBL results -- 15. Putnam, 15:32; 20. Goss, 16:04; 25. Swan, 16:52; 35. Kleinert, 18:05; 37. Luebchow, 18:34; 43. Gooden, 19:07; 46. Wright, 19:17; 50. Jones, 19:27; 51. Watts, 19:34; 56. Kaiser, 19:58.
