PBL HS boys, girls cross country teams finish third at Saber Corn Classic

CHAMPAIGN -- Monticello's Garrett Dixon won the Saber Corn Classic at St. Thomas More, completing the course in 15 minutes, 7 seconds. Hoopeston Area's Trey Houmes came across the line in third followed by Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Kody Harrison in fourth (16:03) and STM's Dominc Magrini in fifth (16:14).

On the girls' side, Mahomet-Seymour took three of the top four places. The Bulldogs' Brisa McGrath won the event, finishing in 18 minutes, 29 seconds followed by teammates Jessica Franklin (second, 18:49) and Jenna Straub (fourth, 19:43).

Monticello's Ashton Fain was seventh overall (20:24).

-- More coverage to come courtesy of Daniel L. Chamness.

BOYS’ SUMMARIES

Saber Corn Classic

At Champaign

TEAM SCORES

1. Carlinville 38; 2. Monticello 45; 3. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 75; 4. Clifton Central 117; 5. Hoopeston Area 135; 6. Villa Grove 140; 7. Bement 159.

TOP TEN INDIVIDUALS

1. Dixon (Mont) 15:07; 2. Landon (C) 15:54; 3. Houmes (HA) 15:55; 4. Kody Harrison (PBL) 16:03; 5. Magrini (STM) 16:14; 6. Snejberg (CC) 16:33; 7. Helton IV (C) 16:43; 8. Lippold (C) 17:03; 9. Mock (C) 17:08; 10. Bright (Mont) 17:17

GIRLS’ SUMMARIES

Saber Corn Classic

At Champaign

TEAM SCORES

1. Monticello 27; 2. Clifton Central 58; 3. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 62; 4. Neoga 68; 5. Clinton 133.

TOP TEN INDIVIDUALS

1. McGarth (M-S) 18:29; 2. Franklin (M-S) 18:49; 3. Offenback (Mont) 19:13; 4. Straub (M-S) 19:43; 5. Walk (Neoga) 19:52; 6. Hendrickson (STM) 20:14; 7. Fain (Mont) 20:24; 8. Evie Ellis (PBL) 20:33; 9. Kleinert (CC) 20:40; 10. Elmore (Mont) 21:06.