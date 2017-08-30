TUESDAY, Aug. 29
At Paxton
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS
PBL 33, Jefferson 36, Nash 58
Top individuals
1. R. James (PBL) 11:45; 2. Geissler (J) 12:03; 3. J. Barfield (PBL) 12:54; 4. S. Good (J) 12:57; 5. Grider (N) 13:09; 6. Busboom (PBL) 13:17; 7. H. Davis (N) 13:45; 8. Ard (J) 14:01; 9. Busby (PBL) 14:08; 10. Hemming (J) 14:25.
Other PBL results -- 14. Bice, 14:46; 15. Graham, 14:47; 17. Donaldson, 14:55; 19. Swan, 15:03; 20. Sanders, 15:09; 21. Smith, 15:10; 22. Ratcliff, 15:20; 23. Jone (PBL) 15:56; 24. Daniels, 15:58; 26. Riecks, 16:06; 27. P. James, 16:08; 28. Lundquist, 16:14; 31. Steiner, 16:29; 32. Weber, 16:34; 34. Whitaker, 16:43; 36. Deck, 16:52; 43. Parker, 17:26; 44. Grant, 17:35; 45. Raub, 18:19; 48. 19:12; 51. Eichner, 19:41; 52. Franckey, 19:42; 54. Hudson, 20:49.
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS
PBL 36, Jefferson 42, Nash 51
Top individuals
1. Garrison (JC) 13:43; 2. Sweikar (J) 14:21; 3. Singh (J) 14:56; 4. Sidney (N) 15:11; 5. M. Marquie (N) 15:15; 6. H. Johnson (PBL) 15:18; 7. T. Johnson (PBL) 15:19; 8. Putnam (PBL) 15:28; 9. Hedgecock (RA) 15:54; 10. Goss (PBL) 15:54.
Other PBL results -- 13. Uden, 15:38; 16. Swan, 18:04; 18. Luebchow, 18:26; 20. Kleinert, 18:50; 25. Gooden, 19:50; 26. Wright, 19:53; 28. Kaiser, 20:58; 32. Watts, 22:21.
