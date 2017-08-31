PAXTON -- In a co-ed invitational at Paxton, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School cross country boys' team finished second with a score of 34 while the PBL girls finished third with a score of 35.

Ryder James of the PBL boys' team finished first overall with a time of 11:28 while Jesse Barfield finished fifth with a time of 12:46. Dan Busby and Sam Bice finished seventh and eighth, respectively, with times of 13:44 and 13:45.

At Paxton

JUNIOR HIGH CO-ED

Team scores

1. Uni High Girls, 20; 2. PBL Boys, 34; 3. PBL Girls, 35; 4. Uni High Boys, 36; 5. Next Generation Boys, 74; 6. Next Generation Girls, 75; 7. Iroquois West Boys, 92.

Top individuals

1. R. James (PBL) 11:28; 2. Singer (NG) 11:38; 3. Hu (UNI) 12:27; 4. Laufenberg (UNI) 12:42; 5. J. Barfield (PBL) 12:46; 6. Evanson (UNI) 13:53; 7. Busby (PBL) 13:44; 8. Bice (PBL) 13:45; 9. Jung (UNI-G) 13:50; 10. Tang (NG) 13:51; 11. Angrade (IW) 13:57; 12. Smith (UNI-G) 13:57; 13. Zhao (UNI) 13:59; 14. Tang (UNI) 14:08; 15. Smith (PBL) 14:11; 16. Jones (PBL) 14:13; 17. L. Barfield (PBL) 14:19; 18. Ratcliff (PBL) 14:24; 19. Donaldson (PBL) 14:28; 20. Van Der Donk (UNI-G) 14:30; 21. Yu (UNI) 14:33; 22. C. Hu (UNI-G) 15:02; 23. Bleakney (NG) 15:08; 24. Sanders (PBL) 15:08; 25. Lundquist (PBL) 15:13.

Other PBL results -- 26. H. Johnson (G) 15:15; 27. T. Johnson (G) 15:16; 28. Putnam (G) 15:21; 29. Goss (G) 15:28; 34. Deck, 15:41; 35. Riecks, 15:42; 40. Steiner, 16:00; 42. Swan (G) 16:03; 43. Daniels, 16:07; 44. Parker, 16:09; 52. P. James, 16:36; 55. Grant, 16:58; 56. Schall, 16:58; 58. Raub, 17:25; 64. Luebchow (G) 17:49; 66. Grohler, 17:57; 67. Kleinert (G) 17:59; 68. Franckey, 18:09; 69. Eichner, 18:32; 71. Gooden (G) 19:11; 72. Jones (G) 19:52; 74. Watts (G) 20:04; 75. Wright (G) 20:08; 77. Kaiser (G) 20:23; 78. Hudson (G) 20:46.