PAXTON -- In a co-ed invitational at Paxton, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School cross country boys' team finished second with a score of 34 while the PBL girls finished third with a score of 35.
Ryder James of the PBL boys' team finished first overall with a time of 11:28 while Jesse Barfield finished fifth with a time of 12:46. Dan Busby and Sam Bice finished seventh and eighth, respectively, with times of 13:44 and 13:45.
At Paxton
JUNIOR HIGH CO-ED
Team scores
1. Uni High Girls, 20; 2. PBL Boys, 34; 3. PBL Girls, 35; 4. Uni High Boys, 36; 5. Next Generation Boys, 74; 6. Next Generation Girls, 75; 7. Iroquois West Boys, 92.
Top individuals
1. R. James (PBL) 11:28; 2. Singer (NG) 11:38; 3. Hu (UNI) 12:27; 4. Laufenberg (UNI) 12:42; 5. J. Barfield (PBL) 12:46; 6. Evanson (UNI) 13:53; 7. Busby (PBL) 13:44; 8. Bice (PBL) 13:45; 9. Jung (UNI-G) 13:50; 10. Tang (NG) 13:51; 11. Angrade (IW) 13:57; 12. Smith (UNI-G) 13:57; 13. Zhao (UNI) 13:59; 14. Tang (UNI) 14:08; 15. Smith (PBL) 14:11; 16. Jones (PBL) 14:13; 17. L. Barfield (PBL) 14:19; 18. Ratcliff (PBL) 14:24; 19. Donaldson (PBL) 14:28; 20. Van Der Donk (UNI-G) 14:30; 21. Yu (UNI) 14:33; 22. C. Hu (UNI-G) 15:02; 23. Bleakney (NG) 15:08; 24. Sanders (PBL) 15:08; 25. Lundquist (PBL) 15:13.
Other PBL results -- 26. H. Johnson (G) 15:15; 27. T. Johnson (G) 15:16; 28. Putnam (G) 15:21; 29. Goss (G) 15:28; 34. Deck, 15:41; 35. Riecks, 15:42; 40. Steiner, 16:00; 42. Swan (G) 16:03; 43. Daniels, 16:07; 44. Parker, 16:09; 52. P. James, 16:36; 55. Grant, 16:58; 56. Schall, 16:58; 58. Raub, 17:25; 64. Luebchow (G) 17:49; 66. Grohler, 17:57; 67. Kleinert (G) 17:59; 68. Franckey, 18:09; 69. Eichner, 18:32; 71. Gooden (G) 19:11; 72. Jones (G) 19:52; 74. Watts (G) 20:04; 75. Wright (G) 20:08; 77. Kaiser (G) 20:23; 78. Hudson (G) 20:46.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.