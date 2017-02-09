Brandon Wilkerson -- The Augustana College junior cross country runner, who graduated from Tri-Point, recorded a time of 19:11.4 to take first place on Friday at the Western Illinois Early Bird Invitational in Macomb.

Lester Sander -- The 2016 Paxton-Buckley-Loda graduate finished 29th with a time of 21:23.2 for Augustana College's cross country team.

Nick Porter -- The former PBL cross country standout finished 34th with a time of 27:14.97 for Bradley University at the Eastern Illinois University Walt Crawford Open on Friday.

Jake Stevenson -- The former PBL football standout started as an offensive lineman for McKendree University in its season opener on Thursday. The Bearcats lost 42-2 to Angelo State.

Kailey Kleinert -- The former PBL volleyball standout had four kills and three blocks for the University of Indianapollis in a 25-14, 25-23, 25-16 loss Friday to Michigan Tech. In a 25-18, 25-23, 25-22 loss to Hillsdale College, she had one kill. in a 25-21, 25-12, 22-25, 25-15 loss to Findlay on Saturday, Kleinert had two kills and one dig.

Sarah Watts -- The former PBL volleyball standout had seven kills, three service aces and two digs for Greenville College in a 25-19, 25-14, 25-16 victory Friday over Anderson. In a 25-22, 22-25, 15-25, 25-20 15-9 win over Earlham, Watts had eight kills, five service aces and one dig.

Jordan Anderson -- The 2015 PBL graduate had two tackles, including one-half of one for a loss of yards, for Knox College's football team in a 28-21 win Saturday over Eureka College.

Trent Wooten -- The former PBL football standout had one tackle for Knox College.

Ross Royal -- The former GCMS football standout had four tackles for Eureka College in a losing effort against Knox College.