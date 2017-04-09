2017 Cowchip Classic results

More coverage to come courtesy of Daniel L. Chamness.

COWCHIP CLASSIC

At Chrisman

BOYS

Team scores

1. Monticello, 10; 2. St. Joseph-Ogden, 16; 3. Uni High, 42; 4. Robinson, 42; 5. Toledo Cumberland, 44; 6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 45; 7. Effingham St. Anthony, 46; 8. Tuscola, 46; 9. Marshall, 48; 10. Unity, 64; 11. Prairie Central, 80; 12. Paris, 81; 13. Hutsonville, 83; 14. Heyworth, 94; 15. Villa Grove, 100; 16. Bement, 111.

No. 1 flight

1. Logan Hall (ALAH) 14:49; 2. Garrett Dixon (MON) 15:20; 3. Wyatt Wolfersberger (SJO) 16:10; 4. Cameron Woodard (UNITY) 16:23; 5. Kody Harrison (PBL) 16:26; 6. Negus Bogard (HUT) 16:32; 7. Kort McClellan (CUMB) 16:39.

No. 2 flight

1. Alex Helmuth (MON) 16:15; 2. Braden Pridemore (SJO) 16:36; 3. Layton Hall (ALAH) 16:49; 4. Maverick Wright (ROB) 17:07; 5. Henry Kraatz (UNI) 17:11; 6. Blake Sutherland (CUMB) 17:20; 7. Bradley Kramer (TUS) 17:23.

No. 3 flight

1. Isiah McCune (SJO) 16:51; 2. Luke Sokolowski (MON) 17:18; 3. Ian Clapper (STM) 17:28; 4. Noah Woods (TUS) 17:37; 5. Rayce Zike (CUMB) 17:43; 6. Ethan Ashbrook (UNI) 17:45; 7. Gabe Martinez (BH) 17:53.

No. 4 flight

1. Riley Baker (SJO) 17:19; 2. Lukas Baird (ROB) 17:36; 3. Ethan Bright (MON) 17:59; 4. Alec St. Julien (PBL) 17:59; 5. Andy Craig (SCH) 18:00; 6. J.D. Barrett (TUS) 18:01; 7. Austin Bridgman (AP) 18:20.

No. 5 flight

1. Josiah Ratts (MON) 17:22; 2. Jarrett Cox (UNITY) 17:32; 3. Kobe Lorance (ROB) 17:33; 4. Brandon Mattsey (SJO) 17:40; 5. Connor Sanzenbacker (MAR) 17:49; 6. Michael Carpenter (CUMB) 17:51; 7. Ian Miller (STM) 17:52.

No. 6 flight

1. Keegan Davis (MON) 18:07; 2. Drew Dust (STA) 18:26; 3. Caleb Harshgarger (SJO) 18:29; 4. Tri Do (UNI) 19:04; 5. Brady Barfield (PBL) 19:10; 6. Trevor Maynard (MAR) 19:23; 7. Jace Carpenter (STM) 19:40.

No. 7 flight

1. Ryan Bright (MON) 18:20; 2. Ty Wiedman (STA) 18:21; 3. Taddy Pettit (SJO) 18:56; 4. Ben Ross (MAR) 19:08; 5. Ray Jones (UNI) 19:15; 6. Nicholas Woods (TUS) 19:45; 7. Adam McMullin (PBL) 19:50.

PBL Open results -- 12. Jordan Giese, 19:16; 14. Kyle Price, 19:36; 24. Ashton Goss, 20:18; 35. Paul Cleary, 20:59; 59. Jarrett Hazelwood, 22:40; 75. Nathan Kottke, 23:52; 80. Liam McMullin, 24:14; 85. Jacob Ager, 25:43.

GIRLS

Team scores

1. Unity, 9; 2. St. Joseph-Ogden, 16; 3. Monticello, 21; Uni High, 24; 5. Prairie Central, 42; 6. Heyworth, 44; 7. Paris, 48; 8. Toledo Cumberland, 48; 9. Oakwood, 63.

No. 1 flight

1. Jordan Harmon (UNITY) 17:58; 2. Arielle Summitt (UNI) 18:30; 3. Laura Krasa (JUDAH) 18:42; 4. Faith Houston (SJO) 19:05; 5. Hannah Offenback (MON) 19:21; 6. Sarah Carr (STA) 19:36; 7. Jasmyn Dittamore (CUMB) 19:51.

No. 2 flight

1. Caroline Bachert (UNITY) 19:11; 2. Anika Kimme (UNI) 19:29; 3. Sam Mabry (SJO) 19:41; 4. Grace Talbert (MON) 21:04; 5. Ally Compton (MAR) 21:26; 6. Lexi Darby (BH) 21:40; 7. Victoria Ault (CUMB) 21:45.

No. 3 flight

1. Evelyn Atkins (UNITY) 19:10; 2. Alyssa McPike (MON) 19:51; 3. Cassidy Bagby (SJO) 20:10; 4. Chole Pollock-Muski (UNI) 20:59; 5. Morgan Saunders (STM) 22:12; 6. Anna Hale (PC) 22:54; 7. Sarah Isaf (PAR) 23:03.

No. 4 flight

1. Kylie Decker (UNITY) 19:45; 2. Mackenzie Murphy (MON) 20:37; 3. Hannah Rajlich (SJO) 20:45; 4. Danbi Choi (UNI) 21:17; 5. Megan Ifft (PC) 22:04; 6. Sami Johnson (ROB) 22:05; 7. Shae Ruppert (HEY) 22:06.

No. 5 flight

1. Brianna Suits (SJO) 20:40; 2. Savannah Day (UNITY) 21:00; 3. Mrogan Ellmore (MON) 21:20; 4. Anya Kaplan-Hartne (UNI) 21:52; 5. Maris Wszalek (STM) 22:03; 6. Tanya Fehr (PC) 23:22; 7. Olivia Trask (HEY) 23:28.

No. 6 flight

1. Audrey Hancock (UNITY) 20:21; 2. Ally Monk (SJO) 20:22; 3. Madison Mesplay (MON) 21:22; 4. Sydney McMahon (STM) 21:57; 5. Angie Shaw (UNI) 22:15; 6. Ashton Smith (UNI) 22:15; 7. Meadow Kirby (HEY) 23:27.

No. 7 flight

1. Maclayne Taylor (SJO) 20:33; 2. Mackenzie Brunk (UNITY) 20:53; 3. Samantha Zocher (MON) 21:40; 4. Rani Ramrattan (UNITY) 22:23; 5. McKayla Watson (PARIS) 23:04; 6. Emily Rogers (ARM) 23:16; 7. Lexi Zimmerman (PC) 24:04.

PBL Open results -- 37. Lacey Bice, 26:50; 43. Jenna San Diego, 28:14; 44. Yami Domingo, 28:45; 45. Olivia Wilson, 29:05; 50. Alexis Gray, 32:17; 51. Tammra Degarmo, 32:28; 52. Reese San Diego, 33:07; 53. Sidney Schwarz, 33:59.