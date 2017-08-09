Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Cross-country

PBL JH cross country (Sept. 7, 2017)

Fri, 09/08/2017 - 3:03am | The Ford County Record
At Dawson Lake
BOYS
Team scores
1. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 19; 2. Tri-Valley, 39; 3. Champaign St. Matthew, 59.
Top individuals
1. Ryder James (PBL) 10:40; 2. Jesse Barfield (PBL) 11:41; 3. 3. Kyler Zook (TV) 12:20; 4. Busby (PBL) 12:21; 5. Bice (PBL) 12:34; 6. Luke Myszka (TV) 12:41; 7. Smith (PBL) 12:49; 8. Jonah Harms (TV) 12:53; 9. Brayden Meyer (TV) 12:56; 10. Jones (PBL) 12:58.
PBL results -- 11. Landen Barfield, 12:58; 12. Ratcliff, 13:03; 13. Donaldson, 13:22; 15. Sanders, 13:37; 21. Talbe, 13:59; 22. Lundquist, 14:06; T24. Daniels, 14:16; 28. Steiner, 14:24; 30. Deck, 14:30; 31. Riecks, 14:38; 33. Parker, 15:02; 35. Pete James, 15:04; 36. Schall, 15:10; 37. Raub, 15:11; 45. Grohler, 16:03; 51. Eichner, 17:31; 52. Hudson, 17:36; 53. Franckey, 17:38.
GIRLS
Team scores
1. Champaign St. Matthew, 16; 2. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 57; 3. Tri-Valley, 74.
Top individuals
1. Ramshaw (SM) 11:46; 2. Ahmari (SM) 12:33; 3. Czys (SM) 12:55; 4. Kroenick (SM) 12:58; 5. H. Johnson (PBL) 13:04; 6. S. Monahan (SM) 13:12; 6. Ashton Bowers (TV) 13:12. 8. Murawski (SM) 13:23; 9. Dickerson (SM) 13:23; 10. Smith (SM) 13:24.
PBL results -- 11. T. Johnson, 13:31; 12. Putnam, 13:32; 14. Uden, 14:01; 15. Goss, 14:10; 17. Swan, 14:33; 27. Kleinert, 16:30; 28. Luebchow, 16:32; 31. Watts, 16:50; 34. Wright, 17:32; 35. Jones, 17:36; 36. Gooden, 18:05; 38. Flessner, 18:15; 39. Kaiser, 18:34.

