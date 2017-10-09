Jordan Anderson -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda football standout had five tackles, including half a tackle for a loss of yards, and one forced fumble for Knox College in a 35-17 victory Saturay over Beloit.
Trent Wooten -- The 2014 PBL graduate had one tackle for Knox College.
Ross Royal -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football standout had two pass breakups for Eureka College in a 19-13 loss to Northwestern (Minnesota).
Jake Stevenson -- The 2016 PBL graduate participated in McKendree University's football game against Kentucky State on Saturday. The Bearcats produced 402 yards of total offense in a 50-0 victory.
Brandon Wilkerson -- The former Tri-Point cross country standout finished second with a time of 20:51.6 for Augustana College in Saturday's Luther All-American Invitational at Decorah, Iowa.
Lester Sander -- The 2016 PBL graduate finished 67th with a time of 23:22.1 for Augustana College's men's cross country team on Saturday.
Josh Brocato -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda cross country standout finished 18th with a time of 26:55.1 for Indiana Wesleyan University at Friday's IWU Wildcat Twilight Invitational.
Shannon Carlson -- The 2017 PBL graduate finished 91st with a time of 23:14.9 for Indiana Wesleyan University's women's cross country team.
Kailey Kleinert -- The former PBL volleyball standout had four kills and three blocks for the University of Indianapolis in a 25-21, 25-12, 25-14 win Friday over Saginaw Valley. In a 25-11, 25-13, 25-16 victory over Stonehill, Kleinert had one kill and two digs.
Kleinert then recorded two kills, three blocks and one dig in a 25-17, 25-18, 25-14 win Saturday over Grand Valley State. Kleinert had five kills and five blocks in a 25-23, 23-25, 25-18, 25-14 loss to Wheeling Jesuit.
Sarah Watts -- The 2015 PBL graduate had five kills, one asist and one dig for Greenville College in a 25-21, 32-30, 25-21 win last Wednesday over Eureka College. Watts had five kills and four digs in a 25-16, 25-22, 25-17 win Saturday over Fontbonne. In a 25-13, 25-16, 25-20 victory over Iowa Wesleyan, she recorded two kills and one dig.
