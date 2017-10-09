Panther boys finish fifth, girls place ninth at PBL Cross Country Invite

PAXTON -- The weather at Saturday's Paxton-Buckley-Loda Invite was sunny with temperatures in the 60-70 degree range.

It was a welcome contrast, said PBL High School girls runner Evie Ellis, compared to last year's muddy and wet conditions.

“Last year, it was really rainy and muddy, and I think a lot of people got their shoes stuck in the mud. This year, it was absolutely perfect weather," Ellis said. "There was a little breeze. It's not too windy and not too hot. It was perfect for running.”

The weather was not the only thing that improved as Ellis finished 14th in the girls' race with a time of 20:36. Last year, she ran a time of 21:07.5, which was a sophomore course record.

“I was really looking to beat my time last year at this race and to set the course record for PBL juniors, and I think I got it. I'm pretty excited about that," Ellis said. “I felt like, in the beginning, I went out a little more under control. As I was coming toward the end of the second mile, I was really doing my best. I had a lot of energy to keep pushing through.”

For PBL boys runner Kody Harrison, the weather did not present any problems, but his health was a concern.

“I started getting allergies the past two days," Harrison said. "It started going away this morning, but I was still a little tired from school and all of that. I didn't feel the best during the race, but I think I did alright. It was a lot better conditions today.”

Despite the allergies, Harrison would finish sixth in the boys' race with a time of 16:40.

“I was hoping to get a better time today," Harrison said. "I wanted to try to get higher up on the senior standings for the PBL kids, but I've got another shot later in the year.”

The plan of action for Harrison was, according to PBL head coach Dustin Franckey, to "go out a little slower."

"I think, overall, he's OK with his placing," Franckley said. "Time-wise, though, we're going to throw this one out the door."

Harrison's time helped the PBL boys finish fifth as a team with a score of 132.

“We're improving a lot," Harrison said. "Everyone's getting personal records all the time.”

Nik Schnabel finished 27th with a time of 17:55. Teammates Erik Reck (334d, 18:05), Alec St. Julien (37th, 18:18) and Trevor Morse (52nd, 18:55) contributed to the Panthers' final score as well.

Jordan Giese (61st, 19:26) and Brady Barfield (62nd, 19:27) participated in the boys' race as well for PBL as, Franckey said, the team was using its third No. 7 runner of the season.

“That's good. It's keeping our guys hungry and battling," Franckey said. “Our pack is coming along. It's still changing right now. We've got some young guys who are nipping at our No. 7 man's heels.”

In the open race, Ashton Goss finished 10th among the boys runners with a time of 20:10 while Paul Cleary finished 14th with a time of 20:33 and Adam McMullin finished 16th with a time of 20:45.

“Ashton Goss and Paul Cleary are coming on strong," Franckey said. "Adam McMullin has been huge in getting those guys up to speed on what we expect. He's been a great leader for me on the varsity level, and he's really helping build a foundation for the future.

“It's tough telling who's going to be where when it comes down to conference, regionals and sectionals, but they're all celebrating personal records together. There's absolutely no hard feelings when there's a shuffle, which is good. They keep each other honest in workouts and celebrate victories.”

Meanwhile, Ellis helped the PBL girls finish ninth in the 10-team race with a score of 205.

“I'm pretty confident in how our girls ran today," Ellis said. "It looked like they were doing pretty well. As we go deeper into the season, I'm looking forward to seeing what our girls can do and what I can do for myself. Our girls team is looking really strong this year, so I'm excited to see what we can do going forward.”

Marissa Arnett finished 50th with a time of 23:16 while teammates Olivia Frichtl (57th, 24:29), Alyssa Hofer (66th, 25:11) and Gracie Smith (67th, 25:44) contributed to PBL's final score. Katie Harms (69th, 26:03) and Lacey Bice (71st, 26:20) also participated in the girls' race for the Panthers.

“We're in the thick of training right now, and the ladies are responding really well to training," Franckey said. "The times will come in, probably, another week or so.”

The PBL girls were without Liberty Jamison, who was out with what Franckey called a “little knick, nothing major.”

“We're looking forward to getting back Liberty Jamison," Franckey said. "We're just kind of bringing her back slowly. She'll be just fine and probably running next weekend.”

Clifton Central won the boys' race with a score of 90, led by Isaiah Ditta's seventh-place time of 16:41 and Jeremy Snejberg's 11th-place time of 17:12. In the girls' race, the Comets finished fifth with a time of 148.

The Panthers, who are the defending Twin Valley Conference champions on both the boys' and girls' side, will meet the Comets again in the conference meet at Clifton at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30.

“We'll have our hands full with Clifton Central on the boys' side at the conference meet," Franckey said. "On the girls' side, we'll also have our hands full with Beecher and the others up there. We've got our work cut out for us, but I couldn't ask for a better group of kids to tackle that task.”

In the meantime, PBL will compete in the Peoria Notre Dame Invitational at 9 a.m. next Saturday.

“That's going to be a big one, and I'm excited to see what our team can do," Harrison said.

“We're looking forward to next weekend in Peoria," Franckey added. We're starting that climb toward conference, regionals and sectionals.

The Panthers will also compete in the Spartan Classic in St. Joseph on Saturday, Sept. 23, prior to the TVC Meet.

"The numbers are up, and the kids have been running well up to this point. I expect them to continue that trend," Franckey said. "They're working hard and buying in. They're driven this year.”

As for their efforts in hosting Saturday's race, Franckey said thanks to the PBL Junior High School cross country runners “for helping out with the shoot and helping out with awards.”

PBL INVITE

At Paxton

BOYS

Team scores

1. Clifton Central, 90; 2. St. Joseph-Ogden, 125; 3. Herscher, 126; 4. St. Thomas More, 129; 5. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 132; 6. Tolono Unity, 138; 7. Peotone, 161; 8. Tri-Valley, 203; 9. Rantoul, 216; 10. Bishop McNamara, 216; 11. Heyworth, 242; 12. Gardner-South Wilmington/Dwight, 262; 13. Iroquois West, 328; 14. Chrisman, 328; 15. Villa Grove/Heritage, 362.

Top 25 individuals

1. Logan Hall (ALAH) 15:43; 2. Trey Houmes (HA) 16:18; 3. Cameon Woodard (UNITY) 16:20; 4. Tyler Howard (HERS) 16:22; 5. Peyton Walker (PEO) 16:35; 6. Kody Harrison (PBL) 16:40; 7. Isaiah Ditta (CC) 16:41; 8. Dominic Magrini (STM) 16:42; 9. Layton Hall (ALAH) 16:45; 10. Braden Pridemore (SJO) 16:53; 11. Kellen Saindon (MAC) 16:55; 12. Drew Guimond (TV) 17:09; 13. Jeremy Snejberg (CC) 17:12; 14. Chris Borschnack (HERS) 17:13; 15. Elijah Hall (RAN) 17:16; 16. Joey Uthe (PEO) 17:28; 17. A.J. Wrobel (STM) 17:29; 18. Jarrett Cox (UNITY) 17:30; 19. Ian Clapper (STM) 17:30; 20. Riley Baker (SJO) 17:36; 21. Trevor Swanson (CC) 17:37; 22. Connor Price (IW) 17:40; 23. Jonathan Gossett (RAN) 17:43; 24. Blake Stua (CC) 17:47; 25. Dan Muller (GSW) 17:51.

PBL results -- 27. Nik Schnabel, 17:55; 33. Erik Reck, 18:05; 37. Alec St. Julien, 18:18; 52. Trevor Morse, 18:55; 61. Jordan Giese, 19:26.5; 62. Brady Barfield, 19:27.

GIRLS

Team scores

1. Tolono Unity, 28; 2. Herscher, 73; 3. Bishop McNamara, 76; 4. St. Joseph-Ogden, 79; 5. Clifton Central, 148; 6. Heyworth, 161; 7. Tri-Valley, 180; 8. Peotone, 183; 9. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 205; 10. Oakwood/Salt Fork, 311.

Top 25 individuals

1. Jordan Harmon (UNITY) 18:25; 2. Fran Hendrickson (STM) 19:09; 3. Caroline Bachert (UNITY) 19:20; 4. Evelyn Atkins (UNITY) 19:23; 5. Eden Rainbolt (MAC) 19:32; 6. Faith Provost (MAC) 19:41; 7. Madison Hamilton (MAC) 19:43; 8. Cassidy Bagby (SJO) 19:56; 9. Josie Mendell (HERS) 19:57; 10. Sam Mabry (SJO) 19:58; 11. Kylie Decker (UNITY) 20:09; 12. Kylie Lockwood (HERS) 20:17; 13. Audrey Hancock (UNITY) 20:33; 14. Evie Ellis (PBL) 20:36; 15. Jillian Milton (HERS) 20:40; 16. Molly Raymond (HERS) 20:45; 17. Katie Kleinert (CC) 20:49; 18. Kailey Fox (PEO) 20:51; 19. Ally Monk (SJO) 20:54; 20. Brianna Suits (SJO) 20:55; 21. Natalie Garneau (TV) 20:59; 22. Stephanie Brown (HEY) 21:07; 23. Miranda Fairbanks (UNITY) 21:16; 24. Kendall Antons (CC) 21:18; 25. Morgan Saunders (STM) 21:24.

PBL results -- 50. Marissa Arnett, 23:16; 57. Olivia Frichtl, 24:29; 66. Alyssa Hofer, 25:11; 67. Gracie Smith, 25:44; 69. Katie Harms, 26:03; 71. Lacey Bice, 26:20.

OPEN

Top 10 boys

1. Christian Ladehoff (CC) 18:49; 2. Travis Felchlia (CC) 19:04; 3. Gabe Preston (SJO) 19:12; 4. Connor Joffe (HERS) 19:17; 5. Taddy Pettit (SJO) 19:21; 6. Cailer Kellenberger (SJO) 19:30; 7. Dominick Panozzo (CC) 19:52; 8. Adam Porter (SJO) 19:57; 9. Josh Sexton (SJO) 20:01; 10. Ashton Goss (PBL) 20:10.

PBL results -- 14. Paul Cleary, 20:33; 16. Adam McMullin, 20:45; 19. Sam Penicook, 21:15; 21. Gavin Ogburn, 21:30; 26. Jarrett Hazelwood, 22:05.5; 35. Nathan Kottke, 23:03; 44. Jacob Ager, 25:04; 45. Liam McMullin, 25:29.

Top 10 girls

1. Emmy Houston (SJO) 20:52; 2. Natalie King (UNITY) 21:10; 3. Taylor Joop (UNITY) 21:33; 4. Haley Griebat (SJO) 21:38; 5. Lilly Styan (UNITY) 21:51; 6. Elizabeth Hulick (UNITY) 22:01; 7 . Atleigh Hamilton (SJO) 22:02; 8. Savannah Day (UNITY) 22:06; 9. Taylor Millsap (UNITY) 22:10; 10. Riley Millsap (UNITY) 22:19.

PBL results -- 29. Olivia Wilson, 28:07; 31. Yami Domingo, 28:47; 34. Alexis Gray, 30:04; 40. Reese San Diego, 32:45; 41. Jenna San Diego, 33:52; 42. Lucy Galey, 41:07.