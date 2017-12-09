Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Cross-country

PBL JH cross country results (Sept. 12, 2017)

Tue, 09/12/2017 - 8:46pm | The Ford County Record
Photo by: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ryder James runs during Tuesday’s meet.
JUNIOR HIGH 
At Paxton
BOYS
Team scores
1. St. Joseph, 29; 2. PBL, 42; 3. Tri-Valley, 100; 4. Corpus Christi, 110; 5. St. Matthew, 116; 6. St. Mary, 150. 
Top individuals
1. R. James (PBL) 11:19; 2. J. Barfield (PBL) 12:23; 3. Mabry (SJ) 12:38; 4. Garlson (SJ) 12:44; 5. Mock (SJ) 12:44; 6. Whittaker (MARY) 12:50; 7. Wilson (SJ) 12:52; 8. Milligan (PBL) 13:04; 9. Jongky (CC) 13:05; 10. Kelleenberger (SJ) 13:06.
Other PBL results -- 14. Busby, 13:22; 19. T. Smith, 13:42; 21. Bice, 13:46; 28. Sanders, 14:11; 29. Donaldson, 14:13; 30. L. Barfield, 14:17; 32. Jones, 14:21; 33. Ratcliff, 14:22; 47. Deck, 14:52; 54. Daniels, 15:17; 56. Lundquist, 15:19; 59. Whitaker, 15:29; 63. Riecks, 15:43; 66. Steiner, 15:50; 73. James, 15:59; 82. Grohler, 16:41; 85. Parker, 16:43; 88. Grant, 16:54; 94. Schall, 17:14; 100. Raub, 17:42; 111. Hudson, 18:43; 112. Franckey, 18:55; 121. Eichner, 20:34.
GIRLS
Team scores
1. St. Matthew, 38; 2. St. Joseph, 45; 3. Corpus Christi, 67; 4. PBL, 111; 5. Tri-Valley, 132; 6. St. Thomas, 137.
Top individuals
1. Ramshaw (SM) 12:57; 2. Kaylie Eckhoff (CC) 13:13; 3. Ahmari (SM) 13:44; 4. Abby Eckhoff (CC) 13:46; 5. Sarneckei (SJ) 13:47; 6. Burkhalter (SJ) 13:51; 7. Bowers (TV) 13:59; 8. Kroencke (SM) 14:04; 9. Zlatic (CC) 14:07; 10. Ingram (SJ) 14:10.
PBL results -- 18. H. Johnson, 14:35; 20. T. Johnson, 14:38; 22. Putnam, 14:43; 23. Goss, 14:48; 32. Uden, 15:26; 39. Swan, 16:01; 52. Kleinert, 17:11; 54. Luebchow, 17:17; 57. Parrish, 17:43; 60. Gooden, 18:13; 72. Wright, 19:01; 76. Kaser, 19:33; 78. Jones, 19:37; 79. Watts, 19:38. 

