PBL HS boys, girls cross country finish second at Uni High Meet

URBANA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys cross country team placed second in a meet held Tuesday Sept. 12, at the University of Illinois Arboretum.
The Panthers scored a 63 while Urbana University High School finished first with a score of 16, followed by Chrisman (82) and Judah Christian (85).
Nik Schnabel finished 12th with a time of 19:08 to lead PBL, followed by teammates Alec St. Julien (14th, 19:13), Erik Reck (17th, 19:19), Trevor Morse (21st, 19:48), Jordan Giese (23rd, 19:56), Paul Cleary (27th, 20:08), Adam McMullin (29th, 20:17), Brady Barfield (31st, 20:20), Ashton Goss (34th, 20:45), Gavin Ogburn (39th, 21:16), Sam Penicook (41st, 21:32), Jarrett Hazelwood (51st, 22:34), Liam McMullin (57th, 25:04) and Jacob Ager (58th, 26:28).
The PBL girls also finished in second place, compiling a team score of 50 behind Uni High's 15 points.
Marissa Arnett placed 12th individually with a time of 23:54 to lead the Panthers, followed by teammates Katie Harms (17th, 24:49), Olivia Frichtl (20th, 25:47), Alyssa Hofer (21st, 25:48), Emily Graves (24th, 26:33), Gracie Smith (25th, 27:06), Jenna San Diego (27th, 29:01), Olivia Wilson (29th, 29:19), Yami Domingo (32nd, 32:32), Lexi Gray (33th, 32:32), Reese San Diego (34th, 33:06), Tammra Degarmo (35th, 33:39), Leslie Montenegro (36th, 35:14) and Lucy Galey (37th, 41:10).
UNI-HIGH MEET
At UI Arboretum
BOYS
Team scores
1. University High, 16; 2. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 63; 3. Chrisman, 82; 4. Judah Christian, 85.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS
1. Nicolas Ramkumar (UNI) 16:51; 2. Aryan Lalwani (UNI) 16:54; 3. Layton Hall (ALAH) 16:57; 4. Henry Kraatz (UNI) 17:23; 5. Alex Dolcos (UNI) 17:27; 6. Gabe Martinez (BH) 18:04; 7. Philip Coulter Jr (JUDAH) 18:07; 8. Ethan Ashbrook (UNI) 18:40; 9. John Flynn (CHR) 18:43; 10. Vicente Aldunate (UNI) 18:45.
PBL results -- 12. Nik Schnabel, 19:08; 14. Alec St. Julien, 19:13; 17. Erik Reck, 19:19; 21. Trevor Morse, 19:48; 23. Jordan Giese, 19:56; 27. Paul Cleary, 20:08; 29. Adam McMullin, 20:17; 31. Brady Barfield, 20:20; 34. Ashton Goss, 20:45; 39. Gavin Ogburn, 21:16; 41. Sam Penicook, 21:32; 51. Jarrett Hazelwood, 22:34; 57. Liam McMullin, 25:04; 58. Jacob Ager, 26:28.
GIRLS
Team scores
1. Uni High, 15; 2. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 50.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS
1. Arielle Summitt (UNI) 18:40; 2. Anika Kimme (UNI) 20:13; 3. Chloe Pollock-Muskin (UNI) 21:11; 4. Danbi Choi (UNI) 21:20; 5. Anya Kaplan-Hartnett (UNI) 21:24; 6. Quinci Snedeker (CHR) 21:43; 7. Angie Shaw (UNI) 22:11; 8. Makenna Green (ALAH) 22:38; 9. Rani Ramrattan (UNI) 22:57; 10. Lexi Darby (BH) 23:05.
PBL results -- 12. Marissa Arnett, 23:54; 17. Katie Harms, 24:49; 20. Olivia Frichtl, 25:47; 21. Alyssa Hofer, 25:48; 24. Emily Graves, 26:33; 25. Gracie Smith, 27:06; 27. Jenna San Diego, 29:01; 29. Olivia Wilson, 29:19; 32. Yami Domingo, 32:32; 33. Lexi Gray, 32:32; 34. Reese San Diego, 33:06; 35. Tammra Degarmo, 33:39; 36. Leslie Montenegro, 35:14; 37. Lucy Galey, 41:10.
