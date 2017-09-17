Jake Stevenson -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda football standout started for a McKendree University offense that produced 340 yards of total offense in a 24-21 win Saturday over Hillsdale College.
Ross Royal -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football standout had five tackles for Eureka College in a 48-20 win Saturday over Minnesota-Morris.
Shannon Carlson -- The former PBL girls cross country standout finished 86th with a tiem of 25:34.21 for Indiana Wesleyan University in the Marian University Invite on Friday.
Josh Brocato -- The former PBL boys cross country standout finished 13th with a time of 28:15.24 for Indiana Wesleyan at the Marian Invite.
Nick Porter -- The 2016 PBL graduate finished 27th with a time of 26:46.2 for Bradley University's cross country team in the Bradley Intercollegiate Championships on Friday.
Kailey Kleinert -- The former PBL volleyball standout had one kill and two blocks for the University of Indianapolis in a 25-17, 25-18, 17-25, 26-24 win Saturday over Drury. In a 24-26, 26-24, 25-19, 26-24 loss to McKendree on Thursday, Kleinert had five kills, two blocks and two digs.
Sarah Watts -- In a 15-25, 25-19, 19-25, 25-22, 15-7 loss to Westminster, the 2015 PBL graduate had six kills and six digs for Greenville College.
