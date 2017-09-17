PBL JH cross country teams place third at Lake of the Woods

MAHOMET -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School cross country teams both placed third in a meet at Lake of the Woods in Mahomet on Thursday Sept. 14.

In the boys race, the host Mahomet-Seymour Bulldogs won with a team total of 22 points, followed by St. Joseph with 58 points and PBL with 77 points. Holy Cross (82) was fourth and Mt. Zion (145) was fifth. The top three schools stayed the same in the girls race, with Mahomet-Seymour (17) dominating St. Joseph (46) and PBL (80).

Holy Cross was fourth with 117 points and Mt. Zion was fifth with 126 points.

Changes to the start, finish and overall layout of the course were well-received by the competitors and coaching staffs from all schools. “Coach Bails and Coach Martin deserve a round of applause. They solved many of the problems of the old course and ran a great meet today. It’s a really nice cross country venue for athletes and fans now,” noted PBL head coach Rob Pacey.

Jesse Barfield finished in second place overall for the third meet in a row, running a solid time of 12:00.

“Our eighth graders are stepping up. I’m really pleased with how they’ve progressed.”

Without two of their top five runners, the PBL boys welcomed back several baseball players who have been splitting double duty this fall.

“Keagan Busboom, Ephraim Johnson and Ty Graham did a really nice job in only their second or third meet of the season," Pacey said. "They really help our younger guys learn how to race.”

Also key to the Panthers' team score was the effort of eighth-graders Tyler Smith and Garrett Sanders.

“Tyler’s never been in our top five before this year, and he was our third man today. Garrett just keeps chipping away and improving each meet. They’re both really hungry for a top spot, and the rest of our guys see that and feed off of it,” said Pacey.

Pacey described his girls' team effort as “fantastic” and “encouraging” after one of their best races of the year.

Hope Johnson (14:11), Alexis Putnam (14:13), Trixie Johnson (14:20), Jordyn Goss (14:41), and Morgan Uden (14:51) all finished in the Top 30 overall.

“If we can put five in the top 20 or top 30 at the sectional, we’ve got a chance to do something special,” noted Pacey. “St. Joe has dominated us this year, and today I felt like the girls got out faster and fought really hard to the finish.”

Another takeaway from the meet was the personal and/or season bests recorded by Jordan Parrish (16:03), Bailey Luebchow (16:04) and Aubree Gooden (16:06).

“Those three had an awesome day. We’ve talked all season about who our seventh runner is going to be. It’s nice to see some ladies competing and closing the gap with our top five,” said Pacey.

TUESDAY, Sept. 12

The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High cross country teams hosted a meet on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Final girls team scores were as follows: St. Matthews 38, St. Joseph 45, Corpus Christi 67, PBL 111, Tri-Valley 132, Philo St. Thomas 137. Final boys team scores were as follows: St. Joseph 29, PBL 42, Tri-Valley 106, Corpus Christi 110, St. Matthews 116, Bloomington St. Mary 150.

Hope Johnson (18th), Trixie Johnson (20th), Alexis Putnam (22nd) and Jordyn Goss (23rd) were the top placers for PBL in the girls race.

“We had a very good workout on Monday, but we had tired legs and came out a bit flat today,” noted PBL head coach Rob Pacey. “The girls know that we’re are training for sectionals in three weeks, not for today’s meet. The big picture in the training plan is the key.”

St. Joseph, who placed 10th in last year’s IESA Class 2A state meet, will be in PBL’s sectional at Kankakee Bishop MacNamara on Saturday, Oct. 7. According to Coach Pacey, the team is still working to find a fifth, sixth and seventh runner who can help the team close the gap with St. Joseph.

In the boys race, Pacey had praise for two newcomers to PBL’s top five scorers. Justin Milligan (13:04) and Tyler Smith (13:42) placed third and fifth, respectively, for PBL.

“Those two are both eighth graders who know that time is running short," Pacey said. "They want to be on the sectional squad, and they raced like it today.”

Ryder James and Jesse Barfield finished first and second overall for the second meet in a row, while Sam Bice was the team’s fifth man in 13:46.

“I think our younger guys are still feeling it from Dawson Lake last Thursday. Today was more about competing for place and maintaining the pack than worrying about trying for a new personal record.”

In Pacey’s view, the meet was a good “sectional simulation” because the field size (99 runners for girls and 128 runners for boys) was much closer to what his team will face at the sectional race. Like the girls team, the boys squad continues to close the gap with sectional rival St. Joseph.

“This is our first of four races in a row where we see them, so it’s always a great battle," Pacey said.

THURSDAY, Sept. 7

The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High cross country teams raced in a meet at Moraine View State Park on Thursday, Sept. 7.

The Panthers boys team won with 19 points, followed by Tri-Valley with 39 and St. Matthews with 59. The girls team finished in second place with a team score of 57 points, behind St. Matthews with 16 and in front of Tri-Valley’s 74 points.

"Cool and sunny weather conditions produced fast times for PBL," PBL head coach Rob Pacey said.

Ryder James was the individual winner, finishing the two-mile road course in 10:40. He was followed by three Panther boys in the top five: Jesse Barfield (second in 11:41), Dan Busby (fourthth in 12:21) and Sam Bice (ifthth in 12:34).

“We’ve been working really hard to get our split time closer to a minute or a minute and a half from first runner to fifth runner,” Pacey said. “I was happy to see breakthrough races from our guys.”

The pack of Dalton Jones, Landen Barfield, Chase Ratcliff, Ethan Donaldson, and Garrett Sanders finished in 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th and 15th place to support the team’s efforts.

“We have a really great group of guys nicknamed ‘The Wolfpack’ and they’re battling for the last few sectional team slots. It’s been fun to watch," Pacey said.

Also competing for PBL were Aiden Taulbee, Zach Lundquist, Landon Daniels, Noah Steiner, Christian Deck, Caiden Riecks, Vincent Parker, Peyton James, Hayden Schall, Alex Raub, Cameron Grohler, Elliott Eichner, Sean Hudson and Tyson Franckey.

“We had every single guy under 18:00, which is probably the fastest overall group we’ve ever had," Pacey said. "The team did awesome.”

In the girls race, PBL faced last year’s fifth-place Class 1A team in Champaign St. Matthews. Bella Ramshaw of St. Matthews was the overall winner in an outstanding time of 11:46.

“She’s definitely a state title contender,” said Pacey.

Hope Johnson (13:04) ran a new PR to finish 5th overall. Trixie Johnson (13:31), Alexis Putnam (13:32), Morgan Uden (14:01), Jordyn Goss (14:10) and Mackenzie Swan (14:33) all finished in the top 20 for the Panthers.

“Our girls team continues to make solid progress towards a state qualifying spot. We have a great group this year with really big goals.”

All of the rest of PBL’s girls squad ran personal-record times: Brooke Kleinert (16:30), Bailey Luebchow (16:32), Hope Watts (16:50), Macie Wright (17:32), Cadence Jones (17:36), Aubree Gooden (18:05), Leighan Flesner (18:15) and Mady Kaiser (18:34).

Up next

The Panthers will compete on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Kickapoo State Park, Friday, Sept. 22, at the St. Joseph Invite, Tuesday, Sept. 26, at Onarga and Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Monticello Invite.

THURSDAY

At Lake of the Woods

BOYS

Team scores

1. Mahomet-Seymour, 22; 2. St. Joseph, 60; 3. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 87; 4. Holy Cross, 110; 5. Mount Zion, 377.

Top individuals

1. Anthony Ramirez (MS) 11:47; 2. Jesse Barfield (PBL) 12:00; 3. Kyle Nofziger (MS) 12:08; 4. Jay Sanders (HC) 12:09; 5. Taylor Fan (MS) 12:10; 6. Gabe Difanis (MS) 12:15; 7. Joseph Scheele (MS) 12:15; 8. Anne Hendron (HC) 12:18; 9. Grant G. (SJ) 12:20; 10. Charlie M (SJ) 12:21; 11. Elijah M. (SJ) 12:22; 12. Spencer W. (SJ) 12:25; 13. Finn Randolph (MS) 12:29; 14. Busboom (PBL) 12:36; 15. Avery Seaman (MS) 12:38; 16. Mikiah Jones (MS) 12:38; 17. Gage Williams (MS) 12:43; 18. Brock K. (SJ) 12:49; 19. Brock K. (SJ) 12:50; 20. Carron M. (SJ) 12:54; 21. Tyler Smith (PBL) 12:58; 22. Ephraim Johnson (PBL) 12:59; 23. Hayden Grotelweschen (MS) 12:59; 24. Noah Butler (MS) 13:00.34; 25. Jackson G. (SJ) 13:00.8.

Other PBL results -- 28. Busby, 13:14; 32. G. Sanders, 13:36; 33. S. Bice, 13:37; 35. Donaldson, 13:41; 36. Jones, 13:43.52; 38. Ty Graham, 13:49; 45. Ratcliff, 14:09.4; 60. Steiner, 14:52; 61. Taulbe, 14:55.33; 63. Lundquist, 14:58; 64. Deck, 14:59; 65. Landon Daniels, 15:00.14; 70. Vincent Parker, 15:06.41; 74. Payton James, 15:12; 77. Grant, 15:16; 97. Hayden Schall, 16:29; 104. Whittaker, 16:58; 105. Grohler, 17:01; 106. Raub, 17:03; 122. Hudson, 18:31; 124. Franckey, 19:10; 127. Eichner, 20:10.

GIRLS

Team scores

1. Mahomet-Seymour, 17; 2. St. Joseph, 47; 3. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 115; 4. Holy Cross, 173; 5. Mount Zion, 193.

Top individuals

1. Sims (MS) 12:34; 2. King (MS) 12:41; 3. Lietz (MS) 12:43; 4. Powell (MS) 12:46; 5. Malorie S. (SJ) 13:40; 6. Mara B. (SJ) 13:41; 7. Chloe Allen (MS) 13:47; 8. Lia P. (SJ) 13:50; 9. Ella Scott (MS) 13:54; 10. Emily Bednar (MS) 13:57; 11. Kailyn I. (SJ) 14:10; 12. Johnson (PBL) 14:11; 13. McCann (HC) 14:13.07; 14. Alexis Putnam (PBL) 14:13; 15. Callie Jansen (MS) 14:18; 16. unkown, 14:20; 17. Addie A. (SJ) 14:24; 18. Cecilia Abramson (MS) 14:25; 19. Christensen (MS) 14:28; 20. Boyd (MS) 14:29; 21. Becca S. (SJ) 14:34; 22. Jordan Goss (PBL) 14:41; 23. Kelsey M. (SJ) 14:43; 24. Savanna F. (SJ) 14:44; 25. Straub (MS) 14:48.19.

Other PBL results -- 29. Morgan Uden, 14;51; 38. Swan, 15:21; 47. Parrish, 16:03.83; 48. Luebchow, 16:04; 49. Gooden, 16:06; 56. Kleinert, 16:54; 74. Watts, 18:24; 75. Jones, 18:27; 86. Wright, 19:14; 99. Flessner, 21:17.