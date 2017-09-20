PBL High School cross country competes at Richard Spring Invitational

PEORIA -- One down, two to go.

Hopefully. It is what Paxton-Buckley-Loda head coach Dustin Franckey is hoping for anyway. The Panthers had a chance to run against some superlative competition on Saturday and had an opportunity to see the state championship course.

They will have another chance to run there on Oct. 14 at the Patriot Invite.

The boys finished 52nd with 1,427 points as they competed against some of the best teams in the state of Illinois at any level. Naperville-based Neuqua Valley won the meet with 112 points.

"This is a very good meet to see where we are this early in the season," said Dustin Franckey, PBL's head coach. "There were many more athletes here than will be at the state meet, probably three times the size of the state meet. I am thankful we got to come to this meet early."

Kody Harrison, one of two seniors on the Panther varsity team, was the top runner for PBL. He finished the three-mile course in 16 minutes, 15.5 seconds, which was good for 122nd.

After Harrison finished, the pack time for the Panthers between their second and fifth runners was less than 30 seconds. Alec St. Julien finished in 17:54.8 and took 319th. One place and less than one second later, Nik Schnabel was crossing the finish line as well as he took 320th in 17:55.1.

Erik Reck and Trevor Morse were the fourth and fifth runners for PBL. Reck took 345th in 18:11.0, while Morse finished in 18:24.1, which was good for 357th.

"I fell at the beginning of the race and did not feel great at that point," said Reck. "One of my teammates (Alec St. Julien) helped me up and he fell as well. I knew that I was not in it alone. We tried to get out fast today. This was my personal record on this course. If I had not fallen, I would have broken 18 minutes."

Jordan Giese, a junior, and Brady Barfield, the other senior, finished in the top 400. Giese toured the three-mile course in 18:36.3, which was good for 369th, while Barfield took 396th with a time of 19:10.7.

"This course is fast and dry," said Franckey. "I think that an athlete can have a successful race here, but they have to run a smart race. They have to be in a position to move."

The Lady Panthers finished 61st as a team with 1,812 points. Wheaton Warrenville South and Glen Ellyn-based Glenbard West both scored 128 points, but WWS was awarded the team title on a tiebreaker.

Evie Ellis, a junior, who competed in the IHSA Class 1A State Championships in 2016, finished 228th overall. She finished the three-mile race in 20:35.9.

Marissa Arnette also finished in the top 400. She took 384th with a time of 22:52.3.

"There were so many good runners and you have to run strategically with that many runners in the race," said Arnette. "I wanted to stay with Liberty as long as I could. It was great having her there to push me and support me. She was not feeling that great today. I was close to my personal best from the end of the season. I am very happy with where I am right now."

The other runners from PBL finished between 402nd and 419th. Liberty Jamison finished in 23:35.2 and the seventh runner for PBL, sophomore Gracie Smith took 419th in 24:46.2. Alyssa Hofer and Olivia Frichtl were 413th and 416th respectively. Hofer finished in 24:28.4, while Frichtl finished in 24:39.3. Harms was the team's sixth runner, finishing in 24:39.4, which was good for 417th.