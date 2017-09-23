PBL High School cross country boys finish ninth, girls finish 13th at Spartan Classic

PBL’s Evie Ellis is among several girls runners off to the races at Saturday’s Spartan Classic.

ST. JOSEPH -- The weather has been topsy-turvy so far this fall.

After experiencing breezier weather from late August to its home invitational on Saturday, Sept. 9, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School cross country team ran in Saturday's Spartan Classic through weather that would surpass the 90-degree range during the day.

The forecasted high, according to The News-Gazette, was 92 degrees, which is 16 degrees toastier than the average Champaign-Urbana area high for Sept. 23.

Despite the heat, the Panther runners, according to head coach Dustin Franckey, set at least four lifetime personal records on the boys' and girls' sides each.

“With the last month we've had, it's a little tough to prepare (for the hot weather), but thankfully, we've had the last week to get our summer legs back under us," Franckey said. "I think this squad responded well with their fueling and hydration.”

As a team, the PBL boys finished ninth among 25 full teams with a score of 255 while the PBL girls finished 13th out of 21 full teams with a score of 341.

Franckey said prior to the award ceremony that he was hoping for an eighth- or ninth-place spot for the boys and a top 10 for the girls.

“It's a dogfight, that's for sure," Franckey said.

Kody Harrison won an 18th-place trophy with a time of 16:15.4 to lead the PBL boys. His score contributed 17 points to a Panthers team that had six runners finish in the top 80 out of 176 individual runners.

Nik Schnabel earned a 46th-place medal with a time of 17:08, Alec St. Julien finished 61st with a time of 17:26.4, Erik Reck finished 65th with a time of 17:29.1 and Trevor Morse finished 70th with a time of 17:35.6. Schnabel, St. Julien, Reck and Morse contributed 45, 60, 64 and 69 points, respectively, to the Panthers' final score.

Jordan Giese finished with a 77th-place medal with a time of 17:43 while Brady Barfield finished 138th with a time of 19:13.4.

Evie Ellis earned a 19th-place trophy with a time of 19:33.6 to lead the PBL girls. Her score contributed 16 points to a Panthers girls team that had four girls finish with a top-100 medal among 151 individual runners.

Liberty Jamison finished 79th with a time of 22:18.3 to contribute 71 points to the Panthers while Marissa Arnette's 80th-place time of 22:18.4 led to 72 points for PBL.

Olivia Frichtl finished with a 93rd-place medal with a time of 22:57.1 and contributed 84 points while Katie Harms's 109th-place time of 23:38.3 contributed 98 points.

Gracie Smith finished 113rd with a time of 23:54 while Alyssa Hofer finished 116th with a time of 24:12.

“We had a great Nos. 1-5 split on the boys' side," Franckey said. "The girls' Nos. 1-5 split, I believe, is about 15-20 seconds faster than it was last year, which is good.”

The Panthers competed against several teams ranked in the top 25 by MileSplit on both the boys' and girls' sides.

The Monticello boys, who were ranked No. 9 in Class 1A, won the team championship on Saturday with a score of 112. While Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond's Logan Hall, who verbally committed to run for the University of Illinois next year, finished first individually with a time of 14:24.2, Monticello was led by Garrett Dixon (15:09.9) and Alex Helmuth (15:24.7), who finished third and fourth, respectively.

Carlinville, which was ranked sixth in 1A, finished second with a score of 136. The Cavaliers were led by Jason Landon, who finished seventh with a time of 15:43.7.

Deer Creek-Mackinaw, which was ranked fifth in 1A, finished third at the Spartan Classic with a score of 140. St. Joseph-Ogden finished fourth with a score of 154 after entering the invitational with the No. 4 ranking in 1A.

Urbana University High School, which was ranked No. 8 in 1A, finished fifth with a score of 159. Tremont finished eighth with a score of 212 after entering with the No. 25 ranking.

On the girls' side, Monticello won the team title with a score of 58, beating Tolono Unity by nine points. Unity entered the invitational with the top ranking in Class 1A while Monticello was ranked fifth.

Hannah Offenback (18:26.3) led Monticello with a fourth-place individual finish while Evelyn Adkins (18:34.3) and Caroline Bachert (18:35.8) finished sixth and seventh, respectively, to lead Unity.

Third-ranked SJ-O finished third with a score of 72 while Urbana University High School, the No. 11-ranked team in Class 2A, finished fourth with a score of 126. Uni High's Arielle Summitt finished first individually with a time of 17:55.2.

Decatur St. Teresa, the 10th-ranked 1A team, finished fifth with a score of 162. Tremont, the 23rd-ranked team in 1A, placed sixth with a score of 214.

“A lot of the top schools in the state are here, and it's always great to brush shoulders with them and kind of measure yourself up against them and see how you're looking," Franckey said.

While the PBL boys were not ranked going into Saturday's meet, Franckey said he hopes his team can prove itself worthy of the rankings.

“We're looking to break into the rankings," Franckey said. "I think the guys should be in the top 25, but I'm a bit partial.”

The PBL boys will have another chance to prove themselves as they look to defend their Twin Valley Conference championship. Among the teams the Panthers boys and girls, who are also a defending conference champion, will face in the TVC Meet in Clifton, which will start at 10 a.m. next Saturday, will be the No. 22-ranked 1A boys team in Clifton Central and the No. 13-ranked 1A girls team in Beecher.

SPARTAN CLASSIC

At St. Joseph

BOYS

Team scores

1. Monticello, 112; 2. Carlinville, 136; 3. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 140; 4. St. Joseph-Ogden, 154; 5. Urbana University, 159; 6. Tuscola, 201; 7. El Paso-Gridley, 203; 8. Tremont, 212; 9. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 255; 10. Toledo Cumberland, 282; 11. Seeger, 312; 12. Tri-Valley, 338; 13. Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond, 341; 14. Effingham St. Anthony, 353; 15. Decatur St. Teresa, 369; 16. Tolono Unity, 394; 17. Neoga, 453; 18. LaSalette, 476; 19. Maroa-Forsyth, 529; 20. Heyworth, 554; 21. Sullivan, 555; 22. Oakwood, 589; 23. Chrisman, 606; 24. Cowden-Herrick, 652; 25. Delavan, 665; 26. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 669; Shelbyville NS; Judah Christian NS.

Top individuals

1. Logan Hall (ALAH) 14:24.2; 2. Jackson Stewart (STT) 15:06; 3. Garrett Dixon (MON) 15:09.9; 4. Alex Helmuth (MON) 15:24.7; 5. Leland Sumer (TRE) 15:35.8; 6. Ryan Skowronski (SHEL) 15:38.4; 7. Jason Landon (CARL) 15:43.7; 8. Noah Smith (EPG) 15:45.8; 9. Wyatt Wolfersberger (SJO) 15:50.2; 10. Patrick Hennessey (SEEG) 15:52.1; 11. Reece Johnson (NEO) 16:00.7; 12. Bo Halvorsen (EPG) 16:03.3; 13. Cameron Woodard (UNITY) 16:03.3; 14. Kort McClellan (CUMB) 16:07.8; 15. Layton Hall (ALAH) 16:10.5; 16. Isiah McCune (SJO) 16:12; 17. Charles Helton IV (CARL) 16:12.0; 18. Kody Harrison (PBL) 16:15.4; 19. Henry Kraatz (UNI) 16:15.8; 20. Blake Sutherland (CUMB) 16:19.5; 21. Michael Holmes (TUSC) 16:19.5; 22. Aryan Lalwani (UNI) 16:24.6; 23. John Carnicle (DM) 16:25.3; 24. Drew Guimond (TV) 16:25.3; 25. Ethan Bright (MON) 16:26.4.

Other PBL results -- 46. Nik Schnabel, 17:08; 61. Alec St. Julien, 17:26.4; 65. Erik Reck, 17:29.1; 70. Trevor Morse, 17:35.6; 77. Jordan Giese, 17:43; 138. Brady Barfield, 19:13.4.

GIRLS

Team scores

1. Monticello, 58; 2. Tolono Unity, 67; 3. St. Joseph-Ogden, 72; 4. Urbana University, 126; 5. Decatur St. Teresa, 162; 6. Tremont, 214; 7. Neoga, 269; 8. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 304; 9. Maroa-Forsyth, 305; 10. Toledo Cumberland, 316; 11. Tri-Valley, 321; 12. El Paso-Gridley, 325; 13. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 341; 14. Effingham St. Anthony, 349; 15. Seeger, 384; 16. Cowden-Herrick, 400; 17. Tuscola, 441; 18. Heyworth, 450; 19. Carlinville, 453; 20. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 503; 21. Oakwood, 642; Judah Christian NS; Shelbyville NS; Delavan NS; Chrisman NS; Sullivan NS; Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond NS.

Top individuals

1. Arielle Summitt (UNI) 17:55.2; 2. Laura Krasa (JUD) 18:08; 3. Ailey Mitchell (SHE) 18:12.3; 4. Hannah Offenback (MON) 18:26.3; 5. Sam Mabry (SJO) 18:29.1; 6. Evelyn Adkins (UNITY) 18:34.3; 7. Caroline Bachert (UNITY) 18:35.8; 8. Veronica Hein (STT) 18:37; 9. Faith Houston (SJO) 18:41.8; 10. Grace Talbert (MON) 18:58.6; 11. Cassidy Bagby (SJO) 19:00.4; 12. Lizzy Freidinger (TRE) 19:02; 13. Kylie Decker (UNITY) 19:04.5; 14. Katie Springer (DEL) 19:10.1; 15. Mackenzie Murphy (MON) 19:11.9; 16. Alyssa McPike (MON) 19:13; 17. Jasmyn Dittamore (CUM) 19:15.4; 18. Anika Kimme (UNI) 19:24.5; 19. Evie Ellis (PBL) 19:33.6; 20. Natalie Garneau (TV) 19:37; 21. Holly Johnston (M-F) 19:37; 22. Quinci Snedeker (CHR) 19:44.4; 23. Audrey Hancock (UNITY) 19:56.8; 24. Emmalyn Walk (NEO) 19:57.8; 25. Courtney Reel (NEO) 20:02.2.

Other PBL results -- 79. Liberty Jamison, 22:18.3; 80. Marissa Arnette, 22:18.4; 93. Olivia Frichtl, 22:57.1; 109. Katie Harms, 23:38.3; 113. Gracie Smith, 23:54.5; 116. Alyssa Hofer, 24:12.