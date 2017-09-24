Jordan Anderson -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda football standout had four tackles and one half-sack for Knox College in a 13-6 win Saturday over Ripon.

Trent Wooten -- The 2014 PBL graduate had three tackles for Knox College's football team.

Ross Royal -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football standout had four tackles for Eureka College in a 44-20 win Saturday over Crown.

Jake Stevenson -- The 2016 PBL graduate started at center for a McKendree University football team that produced 489 total yards of offense, including 233 yards on 46 carries on the ground, in a 54-28 win Saturday over William Jewell.

Brandon Wilkerson -- The former Tri-Point cross country standout finished third with a time of 20:26.3 for Augustana College at Friday's Brissman/Lundeen Invitational in Rock Island.

Lester Sander -- The former PBL cross country standout finished 156th with a time of 23:37.1 for Augustana College.

Kailey Kleinert -- The former PBL volleyball standout had four kills, four blocks and one dig for the University of Indianapolis in a 26-24, 25-12, 25-21 victory on Tuesday, Sept. 19, over Kentucky State. In a 25-22, 25-8, 25-8 loss Saturday to Lewis, Kleinert had three kills.

Sarah Watts -- As of Saturday, the 2015 PBL graduate had 68 kills, 49 digs, 11 blocks, 13 servics aces and seven assists for Greenville College's volleyball team.