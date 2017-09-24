Jordan Anderson -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda football standout had four tackles and one half-sack for Knox College in a 13-6 win Saturday over Ripon.
Trent Wooten -- The 2014 PBL graduate had three tackles for Knox College's football team.
Ross Royal -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football standout had four tackles for Eureka College in a 44-20 win Saturday over Crown.
Jake Stevenson -- The 2016 PBL graduate started at center for a McKendree University football team that produced 489 total yards of offense, including 233 yards on 46 carries on the ground, in a 54-28 win Saturday over William Jewell.
Brandon Wilkerson -- The former Tri-Point cross country standout finished third with a time of 20:26.3 for Augustana College at Friday's Brissman/Lundeen Invitational in Rock Island.
Lester Sander -- The former PBL cross country standout finished 156th with a time of 23:37.1 for Augustana College.
Kailey Kleinert -- The former PBL volleyball standout had four kills, four blocks and one dig for the University of Indianapolis in a 26-24, 25-12, 25-21 victory on Tuesday, Sept. 19, over Kentucky State. In a 25-22, 25-8, 25-8 loss Saturday to Lewis, Kleinert had three kills.
Sarah Watts -- As of Saturday, the 2015 PBL graduate had 68 kills, 49 digs, 11 blocks, 13 servics aces and seven assists for Greenville College's volleyball team.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.