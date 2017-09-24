ST. JOSEPH -- Ryder James of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School cross country team finished first in the seventh-/eighth-grade race at Friday's St. Joseph Invite.
James finished the race with a time of 11:13.3 while teammate Jesse Barfield finished third with a time of 12:00.5.
The following PBL runners participated in the co-ed race: Keagan Busboom (14th, 12:48.5), Tyler Smith (15th, 12:54.7), Ephraim Johnson (16th, 12:55.8), Daniel Busby (17th, 12:56.2), Sam Bice (22nd, 13:20) Chase Ratcliff (33rd, 13:48.7), Dalton James (35th, 13:49.5), Hope Johnson (43rd, 13:56.7), Ethan Donaldson (46th, 13:58.7), Trixie Johnson (49th, 13:59.4), Alexis Putnam (65th, 14:22.6), Christian Deck (66th, 14:24.8), Morgan Uden (68th, 14:26.3), Garrett Sanders (72nd, 14:32.5), Vincent Parker (80th, 14:58.1), Hunter Grant (84th, 15:02), Landon Daniels (89th, 15:16.7), Jordan Parrish (94th, 15:40), Cameron Grohler (107th, 16:25.6), Hayden Schall (111th, 16:46), Alex Raub (113rd, 16:54.7), Sean Hudson (122nd, 17:42.1), Tyson Franckey (125th, 18:10.9) Macie Wright (129th, 18:40), Hope Watts (131st, 18:53.8), Cadence Jones (132nd, 18:58.4) and Elliott Eichner (137th, 19:41.3).
In the fifth-/sixth-grade race, Landen Barfield finished 16th with a time of 14:10.7, followed by teammates Noah Steiner (21st, 14:21.1), Jordyn Goss (25th, 14:39.2), Peyton James (30th, 15:09), Caiden Riecks (36th, 15:18.2), Aiden Taulbee (41st, 15:29.4), Mackenzie Swan (57th, 16:09.4), Jimmy Whitaker (61st, 16:43.6), Brooke Kleinert (64th, 16:54.6), Bailey Luebchow (70th, 17:10.5), Aubree Gooden (83rd, 18:11.2), Leighan Flesner (90th, 18:33.6) and Madilyn Kaiser (106th, 20:12.9).
ST. JOSEPH INVITE
7th-, 8th-grade runners
Top individuals
1. Ryder James (PBL) 11:13.3; 2. Brooks Hu (UNI) 11:59.5; 3. Jesse Barfield (PBL) 12:00.5; 4. Tyer Surprenant (SCH) 12:02.2; 5. Henry Laufenberg (UNI) 12:12.4; 6. Ian Evensen (UNI) 12:14.2; 7. Ryan Hendrickson (STM) 12:20.4; 8. Elijah Mock (SJ) 12:21.3; 9. Isabella Ramshaw (STM) 12:25.2; 10. Charlie Mabry (SJ) 12:29.2.
Other PBL results -- 14. Keagan Busboom, 12:48.5; 15. Tyler Smith, 12:54.7; 16. Ephraim Johnson, 12:55.8; 17. Daniel Busby, 12:56.2; 22. Sam Bice, 13:20; 33. Chase Ratcliff, 13:48.7; 35. Dalton James, 13:49.5; 43. Hope Johnson, 13:56.7; 46. Ethan Donaldson, 13:58.7; 49. Trixie Johnson, 13:59.4; 65. Alexis Putnam, 14:22.6; 66. Christian Deck, 14:24.8; 68. Morgan Uden, 14:26.3; 72. Garrett Sanders, 14:32.5; 80. Vincent Parker, 14:58.1; 84. Hunter Grant, 15:02; 89. Landon Daniels, 15:16.7; 94. Jordan Parrish, 15:40; 107. Cameron Grohler, 16:25.6; 111. Hayden Schall, 16:46; 113. Alex Raub, 16:54.7; 122. Sean Hudson, 17:42.1; 125. Tyson Franckey, 18:10.9; 129. Macie Wright, 18:40; 131. Hope Watts, 18:53.8; 132. Cadence Jones, 18:58.4; 137. Elliott Eichner, 19:41.3.
5th-, 6th-grade runners
Top individuals
1. Spencer Wilson (SJ) 12:18.5; 2. Gabriella Moreman (SCH) 12:40.7; 3. Brock Kellenberger (SJ) 12:43.1; 4. Carson Maroon (SJ) 13:02.6; 5. Jay Saunders (HC) 13:09.7; 6. Grey Daly (SJC) 13:27.1; 7. Cole Saunders (HC) 13:32.1; 8. Kate Ahmari (STM) 13:38.8; 9. Kendrick Johnson (SJ) 13:55.7; 10. Shannon Monahan (STM) 13:56.
PBL results -- 16. Landen Barfield, 14:10.7; 21. Noah Steiner, 14:21.1; 25. Jordyn Goss, 14:39.2; 30. Peyton James, 15:09; 36. Caiden Riecks, 15:18.2; 41. Aiden Taulbee, 15:29.4; 57. Mackenzie Swan, 16:09.4; 61. Jimmy Whitaker, 16:43.6; 64. Brooke Kleinert, 16:54.6; 70. Bailey Luebchow, 17:10.5; 83. Aubree Gooden, 18:11.2; 90. Leighan Flesner, 18:33.6; 106. Madilyn Kaiser, 20:12.9.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.