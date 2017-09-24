ST. JOSEPH -- Ryder James of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School cross country team finished first in the seventh-/eighth-grade race at Friday's St. Joseph Invite.

James finished the race with a time of 11:13.3 while teammate Jesse Barfield finished third with a time of 12:00.5.

The following PBL runners participated in the co-ed race: Keagan Busboom (14th, 12:48.5), Tyler Smith (15th, 12:54.7), Ephraim Johnson (16th, 12:55.8), Daniel Busby (17th, 12:56.2), Sam Bice (22nd, 13:20) Chase Ratcliff (33rd, 13:48.7), Dalton James (35th, 13:49.5), Hope Johnson (43rd, 13:56.7), Ethan Donaldson (46th, 13:58.7), Trixie Johnson (49th, 13:59.4), Alexis Putnam (65th, 14:22.6), Christian Deck (66th, 14:24.8), Morgan Uden (68th, 14:26.3), Garrett Sanders (72nd, 14:32.5), Vincent Parker (80th, 14:58.1), Hunter Grant (84th, 15:02), Landon Daniels (89th, 15:16.7), Jordan Parrish (94th, 15:40), Cameron Grohler (107th, 16:25.6), Hayden Schall (111th, 16:46), Alex Raub (113rd, 16:54.7), Sean Hudson (122nd, 17:42.1), Tyson Franckey (125th, 18:10.9) Macie Wright (129th, 18:40), Hope Watts (131st, 18:53.8), Cadence Jones (132nd, 18:58.4) and Elliott Eichner (137th, 19:41.3).

In the fifth-/sixth-grade race, Landen Barfield finished 16th with a time of 14:10.7, followed by teammates Noah Steiner (21st, 14:21.1), Jordyn Goss (25th, 14:39.2), Peyton James (30th, 15:09), Caiden Riecks (36th, 15:18.2), Aiden Taulbee (41st, 15:29.4), Mackenzie Swan (57th, 16:09.4), Jimmy Whitaker (61st, 16:43.6), Brooke Kleinert (64th, 16:54.6), Bailey Luebchow (70th, 17:10.5), Aubree Gooden (83rd, 18:11.2), Leighan Flesner (90th, 18:33.6) and Madilyn Kaiser (106th, 20:12.9).

ST. JOSEPH INVITE

7th-, 8th-grade runners

Top individuals

1. Ryder James (PBL) 11:13.3; 2. Brooks Hu (UNI) 11:59.5; 3. Jesse Barfield (PBL) 12:00.5; 4. Tyer Surprenant (SCH) 12:02.2; 5. Henry Laufenberg (UNI) 12:12.4; 6. Ian Evensen (UNI) 12:14.2; 7. Ryan Hendrickson (STM) 12:20.4; 8. Elijah Mock (SJ) 12:21.3; 9. Isabella Ramshaw (STM) 12:25.2; 10. Charlie Mabry (SJ) 12:29.2.

Other PBL results -- 14. Keagan Busboom, 12:48.5; 15. Tyler Smith, 12:54.7; 16. Ephraim Johnson, 12:55.8; 17. Daniel Busby, 12:56.2; 22. Sam Bice, 13:20; 33. Chase Ratcliff, 13:48.7; 35. Dalton James, 13:49.5; 43. Hope Johnson, 13:56.7; 46. Ethan Donaldson, 13:58.7; 49. Trixie Johnson, 13:59.4; 65. Alexis Putnam, 14:22.6; 66. Christian Deck, 14:24.8; 68. Morgan Uden, 14:26.3; 72. Garrett Sanders, 14:32.5; 80. Vincent Parker, 14:58.1; 84. Hunter Grant, 15:02; 89. Landon Daniels, 15:16.7; 94. Jordan Parrish, 15:40; 107. Cameron Grohler, 16:25.6; 111. Hayden Schall, 16:46; 113. Alex Raub, 16:54.7; 122. Sean Hudson, 17:42.1; 125. Tyson Franckey, 18:10.9; 129. Macie Wright, 18:40; 131. Hope Watts, 18:53.8; 132. Cadence Jones, 18:58.4; 137. Elliott Eichner, 19:41.3.

5th-, 6th-grade runners

Top individuals

1. Spencer Wilson (SJ) 12:18.5; 2. Gabriella Moreman (SCH) 12:40.7; 3. Brock Kellenberger (SJ) 12:43.1; 4. Carson Maroon (SJ) 13:02.6; 5. Jay Saunders (HC) 13:09.7; 6. Grey Daly (SJC) 13:27.1; 7. Cole Saunders (HC) 13:32.1; 8. Kate Ahmari (STM) 13:38.8; 9. Kendrick Johnson (SJ) 13:55.7; 10. Shannon Monahan (STM) 13:56.

PBL results -- 16. Landen Barfield, 14:10.7; 21. Noah Steiner, 14:21.1; 25. Jordyn Goss, 14:39.2; 30. Peyton James, 15:09; 36. Caiden Riecks, 15:18.2; 41. Aiden Taulbee, 15:29.4; 57. Mackenzie Swan, 16:09.4; 61. Jimmy Whitaker, 16:43.6; 64. Brooke Kleinert, 16:54.6; 70. Bailey Luebchow, 17:10.5; 83. Aubree Gooden, 18:11.2; 90. Leighan Flesner, 18:33.6; 106. Madilyn Kaiser, 20:12.9.