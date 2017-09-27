ONARGA MEET
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS
Team scores
1. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 32; 2. Limestone, 54; 3. Clifton J.L. Nash, 76; 4. Crescent City, 100; 5. Iroquois West, 100; Odell, NS; Bismarck-Henning, NS; Hazel Crest, NS; Markham, NS.
Top individuals
1. Rogers (Limestone) 11:13.22; 2. James (PBL) 11:34.09; 3. Meyer (CC) 12:42.56; 4. J. Barfield (PBL) 12:50.09; 5. Schultz (Limestone) 13:03.44; 6. Grider (Nash) 13:08.38; 7. Milligan (PBL) 13:23.12; 8. Davis (Nash) 13:25.72; 9. Busboom (PBL) 13:26.93; 10. Johnson (PBL) 13:33.0.
Other PBL results -- 11. Busby, 13:37.75; 12. Smith, 13:43.22; 15. Vise, 14:06.91; 20. Sanders, 14:30.59; 21. Donaldson, 14:32.93; 25. Ratclif, 14:52.0; 26. Graham, 14:53.68; 27. L. Barfield, 14:53.93; 33. Parker, 15:24.94; 35. Daniels, 15:37.28; 38. Steiner, 15:46.0; 43. 43. James, 16:03.72; 46. Rick, 16:11.02; 52. Whittaker, 16:37.02; 57. Schall, 17:35.34; 58. David, 18:02.03; 63. Grohler, 19:10.0; 64. Franckey, 19:42.22; 68. Hudson, 20:39.68; 69. Ikner, 20:50.44.
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS
Team scores
1. Clifton J.L. Nash, 36; 2. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 41; 3. Limestone, 47; Iroquois West, NS; Odell, NS; Bismarck-Henning, NS; Crescent City, NS.
Top individuals
1. Marquis (Nash) 14:27.81; 2. M. Marquis (Nash) 14:40.28; 3. Johnson (PBL) 14:48.47; 4. Ward (Nash) 14:49.09; 5. Uden (PBL) 15:09.12; 6. Putnam (PBL) 15:43.91; 7. Miner (Limestone) 15:56.22; 8. Thorne (IW) 16:07.75; 9. Kukuck (Limestone) 16:12.09; 10. Hilary (Odell) 16:46.03.
Other PBL results -- 12. Parrish, 17:19.72; 27. Watts, 20:06.84; 28. Jones, 20:07.4; 29. Wright, 20:13.41.
Comments
