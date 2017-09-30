PBL High School cross country runners Harrison, Ellis earn second-place medals at Twin Valley Conference Meet

CLIFTON -- In more ways than one, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School cross country team was searching for more crowns as it entered Saturday's Twin Valley Conference Meet.

The Panther boys were seeking their fourth consecutive conference title while the girls were looking to repeat as TVC champions as well.

Two days prior to Saturday's meet, PBL senior Kody Harrison and junior Evie Ellis were named the homecoming king and princess, respectively, during last Thursday's homecoming festivities.

Harrison and Ellis placed second individually in the boys' and girls' race, respectively, but PBL's reign as conference champions ended.

The Panther boys finished second with a score of 51 while the girls finished third in their race with a score of 57.

"We're coming away with lots of great races by both squads. We knew coming in that we were going to be the darkhorse," PBL head coach Dustin Franckey said. "The kids were completely on board with battling and whatnot.

"Watching the finish of all the kids spoke volumes about how they were focused today with what's on their plate for later today. It's not exactly the place that we have been shooting for all year, but they performed very well race-wise."

The Clifton Central boys, which was the No. 22-ranked 1A boys team by MileSplit's poll, won the championship with a score of 37.

"We knew coming in that Clifton Central has made leaps and bounds in the right direction on the boys' side."

On the girls' side, Beecher -- which was also a state-ranked team -- finished first with a score of 31 while Clifton Central finished second with a score of 41.

"Beecher and Clifton Central are outstanding teams on the girls' side," Franckey said.

***

Harrison said his health was an upgrade from what it was in his team's two previous meets at Peoria and St. Joseph.

"I felt back to normal. For the past couple of races, I haven't felt it," Harrison said. "It just felt weird in the legs. I've been tired and stressed from school and stuff, but today, I felt pretty good."

Harrison's second-place time was 16:15.44.

"I'm extremely happy with how Kody Harrison battled," Franckey said. "He took the race by the horns from the two-mile mark and tried to run away with it."

Clifton Central's Isaiah Ditta finished ahead of Harrison by less than two seconds with a time of 16:13.72

"We were together the whole time," Harrison said. "It was kind of windy out there, but he had a good race."

"You've got to take it from (Kody), and that's what Ditta did. Ditta has been running great," Franckey added. "Kody gave him a heck of a race. He said this is the first time in weeks that he felt like himself. He felt good, so that's encouraging."

Ellis' second-place time of 20:11.81 was the end result of a patient trot.

"I ran about fourth place the whole race, but then in the last half-mile, I really started to kick it in and passed a few girls," Ellis said. "I could hear them right behind me, so that kept me going. The wind was pretty strong today, so it messed with my breathing a little bit, but I recovered pretty quickly, faster than I normally do after a race."

According to Franckey, Ellis was in 12th place after the first mile before getting to fourth place at the two-mile mark.

"I'm extremely happy with how Evie raced. She was very patient," Franckey said. "She really started to close the gap that last half-mile. She closed very strong. I'm very impressed with how she closed out in her race today."

On grass, Ellis set a season personal record with her time.

"She's faster than she was last year here, which is good," Franckey said. "I'm looking forward to seeing how she performs in the next couple of weeks."

***

Harrison and Ellis were not the only PBL runners who earned an all-conference medal for finishing in the top 10.

Nik Schnabel finished fifth in the boys' race with a time of 17:20.38.

"I'm pretty happy with that," Schnabel said. "I was more worried about placing because I kind of want to take that trophy home again. I think we're always going to be happy with how we perform. No matter what the situation, we'll always be a team. We'll always care for each other."

It was the fastest time Schnabel ran on a grass surface, according to Franckey, and the second-fastest time behind his run at the Spartan Classic -- a road course -- the previous Saturday.

"He's turning in the right direction," Franckey said. "I'm very excited about how Nik Schnabel has progressed. He hit the ground running this summer with some good, quality training, and he's reaping the benefits of that. He's becoming a student of the sport. We'll see where it takes him."

All PBL boys runners finished in the top 26 among the 45 runners in the boys' race.

Erik Reck finished 13th with a time of 17:46.06 while Jordan Giese placed 15th with a time of 18:03.15, Trevor Morse finished 16th with a time of 18:03.59, Alec St. Julien placed 17th with a time of 18:04.34 and Brady Barfield finished 26th with a time of 18:42.91.

"All the guys are turning in the right direction. The pack is huge," Franckey said. "We've been preaching the last few years that a team that runs together wins together."

"I think we all had a good race," Harrison added.

***

On the girls' side, Ellis' fastest teammate was Marissa Arnette, who finished 13th out of 26 runners with a time of 22:20.15.

"I'm pretty happy with the way I ran today. I'm proud of everybody else. We did well. We stuck together for about the first mile, and that's a really good thing, and it felt good running next to everybody," Arnette said.

Arnette said she started picking up her pace at the two-mile mark.

Her teammates were not too far away, however, as Liberty Jamison and Olivia Frichtl finished 14th and 15th, respectively, with times of 22:50.94 and 22:57.25.

"I started thinking that I need to pick some girls off, so I started speeding up a little bit and started passing girls and picking up my pace. Eventually, I just broke away, but everybody else was right there behind me, so I'm proud," Arnette said.

Alyssa Hofer finished 19th with a time of 23:16.84 while Katie Harms placed 20th with a time of 23:34.22 and Gracie Smith finished 22nd with a time of 23:38.62.

"I think each individual runner ran as hard as they could," Ellis said. "They each looked super-strong. I'm really proud of how they ran. Placing doesn't matter today as long as we're all happy with how we ran individually."

"It'll be fun to watch that girls' crew," Franckey added. "We'll see some courses that are brand new to us, and some we're very familiar with."

"No matter what, I'm proud of my ladies," Arnette added. "They did really well, and everybody raced to their best ability, and I think the weather helped. Last year, it was awful. It was rainy and wet everywhere. I'm glad we had a nice, cool sunny day today."

The weather was well-praised by some of Arnette's teammates as well.

"The weather today was wonderful, compared to the last four to five years," Ellis said. "Last year was cold and windy, and there was rain. Today was just perfect."

"The weather was finally good," Ellis added.

The weather was not perfect, however, as it also contained a strong wind.

"The one thing about it was the wind coming on one end. It just sucked all the air, and that really kind of messed up our breathing," Schnabel said. "That was a pretty big factor, I think, in all of our times, but it was still great weather. At least it wasn't 95 degrees."

"The conditions were perfect here, other than a little bit of wind," Franckey added. "The kids ran really well."

***

For Ellis and Harrison, theirr plans for the Saturday evening's homecoming festivities were put on hold at least until the results were announced at approximately 12:15 p.m.

"I'm not too worried about timing," Ellis said after the girls' race. "I just want to see my team finish and see how they do and support them the best I can."

Harrison said he planned on being part of a group of friends tailgating prior to the homecoming dance.

"That'll be fun, and I'm going to go to the dance and dance a little bit, I guess," Harrison said.

The homecoming dance was scheduled for later that evening.

"Overall, I'm very proud of how our team conducted themselves and raced today with what's on their plate for the whole week with homecoming and whatnot," Franckey said.

***

The Panthers still have three meets scheduled for the regular season before participating in the IHSA Class 1A regionals on Saturday, Oct. 21.

They will compete in the Prairie Central Invitational at 10 a.m. next Saturday.

"This is one of the meets we've been shooting for all year long, but I'm not shaping our training around this meet," Franckey said. "We're still four weeks out from what we're really shooting for. There's more work to be done, for sure."

After hosting the End of Season Meet at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, PBL will return to Peoria for its second race at Peoria as the team will compete in the Patriot Invite at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14.

"I'm excited," Ellis said. "As we get deeper into the season, it's nice to see the girls improving their times and getting better from race to race."

Although this year did not result in a conference championship for his PBL squads, Franckey said there is hope for the future.

Ellis is returning next year for her senior year along with Hofer and junior-to-be Smith on the girls' side while junior-to-be Schnabel will return for the boys along with seniors-to-be St. Julien, Reck and Giese and fellow junior-to-be Morse.

"I can tell the guys are salty -- the girls are salty as well -- about not bringing a trophy home. I think it'll be the fire in the belly that they need to continue to work hard and grind. They've seen good results here, but I think after seeing that trophy go home with Beecher and Clifton Central, we're going to come back hungry," Franckey said.

"We'll see most of these teams for the rest of the season, so it'll be good. They're great teams to compete with, though. I love the conference teams, and we'll see most of them at regionals and sectionals."

TWIN VALLEY CONFERENCE MEET

At Clifton

BOYS

Team scores

1. Clifton Central, 37; 2. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 51; 3. Beecher, 91; 4. South Newton, 113; 5. Gardner-South Wilmington, 127; 6. Tri-Point, 132; 7. Iroquois West, 144.

Top individuals

1. Isaiah Ditta (CC) 16:13.72; 2. Kody Harrison (PBL) 16:15.44; 3. Jeremy Snejberg (CC) 16:39.84; 4. Dan Muller (GSW) 17:11.56; 5. Nik Schnabel (PBL) 17:20.38; 6. Connor Price (IW) 17:26.56; 7. Trevor Swanson (CC) 17:27.62; 8. Justin Janssen (BEE) 17:29.34; 9. David Florian (SN) 17:31:97; 10. Wyatt Dohe (TP) 17:37.28.

Other PBL results -- 13. Erik Reck, 17:46.06; 15. Jordan Giese, 18:03.15; 16. Trevor Morse, 18:03.59; 17. Alec St. Julien, 18:04.34; 26. Brady Barfield, 18:42.91.

GIRLS

Team scores

1. Beecher, 31; 2. Clifton Central, 41; 3. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 57.

Top individuals

1. Hailey Janssen (BEE) 19:46.97; 2. Evie Ellis (PBL) 20:11.81; 3. Tori Fasano (BEE) 20:14.66; 4. Katie Kleinert (CC) 20:15.02; 5. Kendall Antons (CC) 20:20.44; 6. Kaleigh Ladehoff (CC) 21:20.44; 7. Rylie Bond (GSW) 21:37.62; 8. Olzea Smolinski (CC) 21:46.59; 9. Kasey Swanson (BEE) 21:55.03; 10. Christina Wang (BEE) 21:55.03.

Other PBL results -- 13. Marissa Arnette, 22:20.15; 14. Liberty Jamison, 22:50.94; 15. Olivia Frichtl, 22:57.25; 19. Alyssa Hofer, 23:16.84; 20. Katie Harms, 23:34.22; 22. Gracie Smith, 23:38.62.