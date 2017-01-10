Jake Stevenson -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda football standout played for a McKendree University team that produced 481 yards of total offense, including 252 rushing yards on 48 carries, in a 28-7 win Saturday over Southwest Baptist.

Ross Royal -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football standout had one tackle for Eureka College in a 49-18 win Saturday over Iowa Wesleyan.

Jordan Anderson -- The former PBL football standout had two tackles for Knox College in a 61-17 loss Saturday to St. Norbert College.

Trent Wooten -- The 2014 PBL graduate had a tackle for loss of yards for Knox College's football team.

Nick Porter -- The former PBL boys cross country standout finished 91st with a time of 27:43.27 for Bradley University in Saturday's Sam Bell Invitational at Indiana University.

Josh Brocato -- The 2016 PBL graduate finished 30th with a time of 27:13 for Indiana Wesleyan University in the Silver Race of Saturday's Greater Louisville Classic.

Shannon Carlson -- The former PBL girls cross country standout finished 247th with a time of 23:35.19 for Indiana Wesleyan University in the Silver Race of Saturday's Greater Louisville Classic.

Brandon Wilkerson -- The former Tri-Point cross country standout finished seventh with a time of 25:34 for Augustana College at Friday's Illinois Intercollegiate Championships.

Lester Sander -- The former PBL boys cross country standout finished 152nd with a time of 29:16.8 for Augustana College.

Kailey Kleinert -- As of Sunday, the former PBL volleyball standout had 39 kills, 39 blocks and eight digs for the University of Indianapolis.

Sarah Watts -- As of Sunday, the 2015 PBL graduate had 84 kills, 20 aces, 63 digs and 14 blocks for Greenville College's volleyball team.