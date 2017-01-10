JUNIOR HIGH
MONTICELLO INVITE
BOYS
Varsity team scores
1. Mahomet-Seymour, 67; 2. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 97; 3. Mount Zion, 113; 4. Moulton, 114; 5. Champaign Edison, 122; 6. Urbana, 136; 7. Unity, 153; 8. Champaign Jefferson, 186; 9. Monticello, 214; 10. Champaign Holy Cross, 266; 11. Cumberland, 303; 12. Villa Grove, 319; 13. Riverton, 335; 14. Clinton, 364.
Top individuals
1. Ryder James (PBL) 11:15.4; 2. Otis Wildman (EDI) 11:26.5; 3. Alex Geissler (JEFF) 11:41.1; 4. Joseph Scheele (MS) 11:50.6; 5. Aidan Shanks (CLIN) 11:53.4; 6. Jesse Barfield (PBL) 12:00.6; 7. Kyle Nofziger (MS) 12:02.5; 8. Will McClain (MOUL) 12:03.0; 9. Karson Lewsader (CHR) 12:03.9; 10. Anthony Ramirez (MS) 12:04.8
Other PBL varsity results -- 21. Justin Milligan, 12:25.3; 33. Ephraim Johnson, 12:41.6; 35. Daniel Busby, 12:43.3; 39. Tyler Smith, 12:49.5.
PBL open results -- Sam Bice, 12:30; Chase Ratcliff, 13:34.4; Garrett Sanders, 13:38.1; Daniel Jones, 13:39.5; Landen Barfield, 13:51; Ty Graham, 13:59.9; Ethan Donaldson, 14:06.3; Vincent Parker, 14:13.2; Landon Daniels, 14:15.5; Christian Deck, 14:16.2; Aiden Taulbee, 14:21.6; Noah Steiner, 14:22.3; Peyton James, 14:26.4; Caiden Riecks, 14:43.9; Zach Lundquist, 14:50.6; Jake Swan, 15:00; Hayden Schall, 15:45.1; Alex Raub, 16:40.9; Sean Hudson, 16:57; Elliot Eichner, 18:36.6; Tyson Franckey, 19:10.5.
GIRLS
Varsity team scores
1. Tolono Unity, 33; 2. Mahomet-Seymour, 58; 3. Mount Zion, 76; 4. Moulton, 103; 5. Monticello, 124; 6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 164; 7. Champaign Edison, 203; 8. Urbana, 221; 9. Champaign Jefferson, 256; 10. Villa Grove, 302; 11. Champaign Holy Cross, 304; 12. St. Joseph, 327.
Top individuals
1. Gabrielle Spain (MOUL) 12:06.8; 2. Angelle Wrobel (UNITY) 12:16.4; 3. Danica Wrobel (UNITY) 12:27.7; 4. Elizabeth Sims (MS) 12:30.8; 5. Raegen Stringer (UNITY) 12:37.3; 6. Delaney Smith (MS) 12:41.0; 7. Ashleigh Anderson (MTZ) 12:41.8; 8. Mabry Bruhn (MON) 12:42.6; 9. Grace Lietz (MS) 12:51.6; 10. Klein Powell (MS) 12:55.9.
PBL varsity results -- 25. Trixie Johnson, 13:30.9; 26. Hope Johnson, 13:33.5; 34. Alexis Putnam, 14:00.3; 35. Morgan Uden, 14:05.2; 44. Jordyn Goss, 14:31.3; 56. Mackenzie Swan, 14:58.5; 68. Jordan Parrish, 15:46.5.
PBL open results -- Brooke Kleinert, 16:19.5; Bailey Luebchow, 16:24.2; Maisy Johnson, 16:44.3; Leighan Flesner, 17:33.5; Hope Watts, 17:42.4; Macie Wright, 17:42.9; Madilyn Kaiser, 18:10.1; Cadence Jones, 18:31.5.
Comments
