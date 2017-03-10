JUNIOR HIGH
PBL INVITE
7th-, 8th-grade boys
Top individuals
1. Ryder James (PBL) 11:02; 2. Otis Wildman (Edison) 11:27; 3. Anthony Carli (Manhattan) 11:52.; 4. Jonah Singer (Next Gen) 12:05; 5. Brooks Hu (Uni High) 12:06; 6. Henry Laufenberg (Uni High) 12:07; 7. Ian Evensen (Uni High) 12:07.5; 8. Jesse Barfield (PBL) 12:12; 9. Hunter Meyer (Crescent City) 12:14; 10. Emmett Thompson (Manhattan) 12:15.
PBL results -- 14. Keagan Busboom, 12:27; 45. Ephraim Johnson 12:56.6; 50. Daniel Busby, 13:08; 57. Tyler Smith, 13:19.5; 58. Justin Milligan, 13:20; 68. Sam Bice, 13:36; 82. Dalton Jones, 14:02; 83. Chase Ratcliff, 14:03; 87. Garrett Sanders, 14:07.5; 104. Ty Graham, 14:27; 105. Zach Lundquist, 14:33; 121. Ethan Donaldson, 14:49; 131. Landon Daniels, 15:05; 139. Christian Deck, 15:11; 179. Hayden Schall, 16:58; 182. Alex Raub, 17:03; 188. Cameron Grohler, 17:23; 190. Sean Hudson, 17:26; 196. Tyson Franckey, 17:59; 207. Elliot Eichner, 19:31.
7th-, 8th-grade girls
Top individuals
1. Grace Battiato (Peotone) 13:00; 2. Gabriella Moreman (Schlarman) 13:06; 3. Erin Smith (Uni High) 13:21; 4. Emma Stratton (Unity) 13:23; 5. Celia Barbieri (URB) 13:26; 6. Mabry Bruhn (Monticello) 13:27; 7. Hailey Novak (Manhattan) 13:29; 8. Sidney Marquie (Nash) 13:45; 9. Taylor Novak (Manhattan) 13:46; 10. Destiny Williamson (Unity) 13:47.
PBL results -- 19. Trixie Johnson, 14:00; 33. Morgan Uden, 14:37; 40. Alexis Putnam, 14:59; 115. Macie Wirght, 18:37; 127. Cadence Jones, 19:43.
6th-grade boys
Top individuals
1. Jay Saunders (Holy Cross) 12:36; 2. Sam Munterman (Crescent City) 12:50; 3. Cole Saunders (Holy Cross) 13:01; 4. Fynn Bright (Edison) 13:02; 5. Ryan Forlines (Shelbyville) 13:03; 6. Kyler Zook (Tri-Valley) 13:09; 7. Chase Bartlett (UNITY) 13:15; 8. Joshua Hooper (Edison) 13:17; 9. Dalton O'Neill (Unity) 13:19; 10. Grey Daly (St. John Lutheran) 13:41.
PBL results -- 16. Landen Barfield, 13:58; 32. Jimmy Whitaker, 14:38; 35. Noah Steiner, 14:44; 44. Peyton James, 15:18; 52. Jake Swan, 15:39.
6th-grade girls
Top individuals
1. Aleigha Garrison (Judah) 13:21; 2. Brooklynn Sweikar (Jefferson) 13:23; 3. Ashton Bowers (Tri-Valley) 13:31; 4. Jaylee Elsts (Edison) 13:59; 5. Erica Woodard (Unity) 14:04; 6. Jordyn Goss (PBL) 14:38; 7. Elleannah Hedgecock (Rossville) 14:44; 8. Caelyn Kleparski (Unity) 14:46; 9. Josie Potter (St. John) 14:47; 10. Fallon McFarland (Next Gen) 14:48.
PBL results -- 17. Mackenzie Swan, 15:07; 36. Bailey Luebchow, 16:29; 44. Brooke Kleinert, 16:50; 46. Aubree Gooden, 16:52; 60. Leighan Flesner, 17:53; 77. Madilyn Kaiser, 19:06.
