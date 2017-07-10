PBL JH boys cross country advances to IESA state meet

KANKAKEE -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School boys cross country team is headed to state.
The Panthers qualified for the IESA Class 2A state meet, which will be held at Maxwell Park in Normal next Saturday, after finishing second at Saturday's Kankakee Bishop McNamara Sectional. They scored a 98 while Manhattan and El Paso-Gridley finished first and second, respectively, with scores of 68 and 79.
Ryder James finished second individually with a time of 10:09 to lead PBL while Jesse Barfield also finished in the top 10 by placing seventh with a time of 11:17.
Keagan Busboom finished 17th with a time of 11:47 while Justin Milligan placed 35th with a time of 12:08 and Dan Busby finished 38th with a time of 12:12, scoring PBL's final 37 points in the process.
Ephraim Johnson finished 44th with a time of 12:18 and Tyler Smith placed 53rd with a time of 12:41.
The PBL girls ended their season with a sixth-place finish via a score of 194. Channahon (51), Manhattan (61) and El Paso-Gridley (70) qualified for state.
Alexis Putnam led the Panthers with a 26th-place time of 13:27, followed by Trixie Johnson (29th, 13:31), Jordyn Goss (35th, 13:53), Hope Johnson (47th, 14:24), Mackenzie Swan (58th, 14:46), Morgan Uden (66th, 15:21) and Jordan Parrish (68th, 15:25).
IESA Class 2A
KANKAKEE MCNAMARA SECTIONAL
At Kankakee Community College
BOYS
Team scores
1. Manhattan*, 68; 2. El Paso-Gridley*, 79; 3. Paxton-Buckley-Loda*, 98; 4. Channahon, 116; 5. Kankakee Bishop McNamara, 125; 6. Herscher Limestone, 127; 7. Beecher, 142; 8. St. Joseph, 190; 9. Clifton J.L. Nash, 242; 10. Pontiac, 272; 11. Iroquois West, 320; Peotone, NS; Rantoul Eater, NS.
Top individuals
1. Chase Provost# (KBM) 10:05; 2. Ryder James (PBL) 10:09; 3. Andrew Rogers# (HER) 10:22; 4. Asa Smith (EPG) 10:41; 5. Anthony Carli (MAN) 11:09; 6. Christian Provost# (KBM) 11:12; 7. Jesse Barfield (PBL) 11:17; 8. Adrian Landrus (EPG) 11:24; 9. Cody Graniczny# (BEE) 11:30; 10. Sam Fogarty# (PON) 11:33.
Other PBL results -- 17. Keagan Busboom, 11:47; 35. Justin Milligan 12:08; 38. Dan Busby, 12:12; 44. Ephraim Johnson, 12:18; 53. Tyler Smith, 12:41.
GIRLS
Team scores
1. Channahon*, 51; 2. Manhattan*, 61; 3. El Paso-Gridley*, 70; 4. St. Joseph, 104; 5. Kankakee Bishop McNamara, 129; 6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 194; 7. Peotone, 220; 8. Clifton J.L. Nash, 227; 9. Beecher, 237; 10. Herscher Limestone, 246; 11. Pontiac, 265; 12. Rantoul Eater, 341; Iroquois West, NS.
Top individuals
1. Kathryn Cichon (CHA) 12:11; 2. Ruby Slightom (EPG) 12:26; 3. Grace Battiato# (PEO) 12:31; 4. Jocelyn Host (CHA) 12:31; 5. 5. Cassie Fuhrman (CHA) 12:41; 6. Hailey Novak (MAN) 12:45; 7. Jordyn Cannon (EPG) 12:48; 8. Taylor Novak (MAN) 12:52; 9. Charlene Hamilton (EPG) 13:00; 10. Mara Burkhalter# (STJ) 13:05.
Other advancing individuals -- 11. Malorie Sarnecki (STJ) 13:06; 14. Addie Langelett (KBM) 13:11; 16. Ellen Latham (KBM) 13:13.
PBL results -- 26. Alexis Putnam, 13:27; 29. Trixie Johnson, 13:31; 35. Jordyn Goss, 13:53; 47. Hope Johnson, 14:24; 58. Mackenzie Swan, 14:46; 66. Morgan Uden, 15:21; 68. Jordan Parrish, 15:25.
* -- advancing teams
# -- advancing individuals
NOTE: Advancing teams and individuals were submitted to the IESA's website by the meet host and are unofficial until verified by the IESA office.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.