PBL JH boys cross country advances to IESA state meet

KANKAKEE -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School boys cross country team is headed to state.

The Panthers qualified for the IESA Class 2A state meet, which will be held at Maxwell Park in Normal next Saturday, after finishing second at Saturday's Kankakee Bishop McNamara Sectional. They scored a 98 while Manhattan and El Paso-Gridley finished first and second, respectively, with scores of 68 and 79.

Ryder James finished second individually with a time of 10:09 to lead PBL while Jesse Barfield also finished in the top 10 by placing seventh with a time of 11:17.

Keagan Busboom finished 17th with a time of 11:47 while Justin Milligan placed 35th with a time of 12:08 and Dan Busby finished 38th with a time of 12:12, scoring PBL's final 37 points in the process.

Ephraim Johnson finished 44th with a time of 12:18 and Tyler Smith placed 53rd with a time of 12:41.

The PBL girls ended their season with a sixth-place finish via a score of 194. Channahon (51), Manhattan (61) and El Paso-Gridley (70) qualified for state.

Alexis Putnam led the Panthers with a 26th-place time of 13:27, followed by Trixie Johnson (29th, 13:31), Jordyn Goss (35th, 13:53), Hope Johnson (47th, 14:24), Mackenzie Swan (58th, 14:46), Morgan Uden (66th, 15:21) and Jordan Parrish (68th, 15:25).

IESA Class 2A

KANKAKEE MCNAMARA SECTIONAL

At Kankakee Community College

BOYS

Team scores

1. Manhattan*, 68; 2. El Paso-Gridley*, 79; 3. Paxton-Buckley-Loda*, 98; 4. Channahon, 116; 5. Kankakee Bishop McNamara, 125; 6. Herscher Limestone, 127; 7. Beecher, 142; 8. St. Joseph, 190; 9. Clifton J.L. Nash, 242; 10. Pontiac, 272; 11. Iroquois West, 320; Peotone, NS; Rantoul Eater, NS.

Top individuals

1. Chase Provost# (KBM) 10:05; 2. Ryder James (PBL) 10:09; 3. Andrew Rogers# (HER) 10:22; 4. Asa Smith (EPG) 10:41; 5. Anthony Carli (MAN) 11:09; 6. Christian Provost# (KBM) 11:12; 7. Jesse Barfield (PBL) 11:17; 8. Adrian Landrus (EPG) 11:24; 9. Cody Graniczny# (BEE) 11:30; 10. Sam Fogarty# (PON) 11:33.

Other PBL results -- 17. Keagan Busboom, 11:47; 35. Justin Milligan 12:08; 38. Dan Busby, 12:12; 44. Ephraim Johnson, 12:18; 53. Tyler Smith, 12:41.

GIRLS

Team scores

1. Channahon*, 51; 2. Manhattan*, 61; 3. El Paso-Gridley*, 70; 4. St. Joseph, 104; 5. Kankakee Bishop McNamara, 129; 6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 194; 7. Peotone, 220; 8. Clifton J.L. Nash, 227; 9. Beecher, 237; 10. Herscher Limestone, 246; 11. Pontiac, 265; 12. Rantoul Eater, 341; Iroquois West, NS.

Top individuals

1. Kathryn Cichon (CHA) 12:11; 2. Ruby Slightom (EPG) 12:26; 3. Grace Battiato# (PEO) 12:31; 4. Jocelyn Host (CHA) 12:31; 5. 5. Cassie Fuhrman (CHA) 12:41; 6. Hailey Novak (MAN) 12:45; 7. Jordyn Cannon (EPG) 12:48; 8. Taylor Novak (MAN) 12:52; 9. Charlene Hamilton (EPG) 13:00; 10. Mara Burkhalter# (STJ) 13:05.

Other advancing individuals -- 11. Malorie Sarnecki (STJ) 13:06; 14. Addie Langelett (KBM) 13:11; 16. Ellen Latham (KBM) 13:13.

PBL results -- 26. Alexis Putnam, 13:27; 29. Trixie Johnson, 13:31; 35. Jordyn Goss, 13:53; 47. Hope Johnson, 14:24; 58. Mackenzie Swan, 14:46; 66. Morgan Uden, 15:21; 68. Jordan Parrish, 15:25.

* -- advancing teams

# -- advancing individuals

NOTE: Advancing teams and individuals were submitted to the IESA's website by the meet host and are unofficial until verified by the IESA office.