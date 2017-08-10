Jordan Anderson -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda football standout had seven tackles, including 2 1/2 for loss of yards, and two sacks in a 28-21 loss Saturday to Lake Forest College.
Trent Wooten -- The 2014 PBL graduate had two tackles for Knox College's football team.
Jake Stevenson -- The 2016 PBL graduate started at center for a McKendree University football team that lost 28-10 Saturday to the University of Indianapolis.
Nick Porter -- The former PBL boys cross country standout finished 14th with a time of 27:58.4 for Bradley University at Friday's Bradley Invitational.
Kailey Kleinert -- As of Sunday, the former PBL volleyball standout had 44 kills, 51 blocks, and nine digs for the Univeristy of Indianapolis.
Sarah Watts -- As of Sunday, the 2015 PBL graduate had 84 kills, 20 aces, 63 digs and 14 blocks for Greenville College's volleyball team.
Ross Royal -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football standout played for a Eureka College football team in a 48-6 win Saturday over Westminster.
