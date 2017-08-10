PBL HS cross country results at Prairie Central Hawk Classic

More coverage to come courtesy of Daniel L. Chamness.
SATURDAY
PRAIRIE CENTRAL HAWK INVITATIONAL
At Fairbury
BOYS
Top individuals
1. Trey Houmes (Hoopeston Area) 16:31.7; 2. Jacob Maquet (Prairie Central) 16:37.8; 3. Kyle Johnson (Eureka) 16:40; 4. Tyler Howard (Herscher) 16:41.3; 5. Steven Melin (Pleasant Plains) 16:43.8; 6. Ryan Skowronski (Shelbyville) 16:52.4; 7. Aryan Lalwani (Urbana University) 17:21.8; 8. Henry Kraatz (Uni) 17:23.2; 9. Kody Harrison (PBL) 17:27.7; 10. Jack Cook (Eureka) 17:34.
Other PBL results -- 21. Alec St. Julien, 18:03.3; 22. Nik Schnabel, 18:05.4; 25. Jordan Giese, 18:15.4; 37. Erik Reck, 18:39.3; 38. Trevor Morse, 18:40.2; 47. Brady Barfield, 19:06.6.
GIRLS
Top individuals
1. Arielle Summitt (Urbana University) 18:26.2; 2. Emma Argo (Eureka) 18:39.4; 3. Ailey Mitchell (Shelbyville) 18:49.8; 4. Laura Krasa (Judah Christian) 19:20.5; 5. Caroline Jachino (Pleasant Plains) 19:32.7; 6. Josie Mendell (Herscher) 19:46.1; 7. Payne Turney (Clinton) 19:55.2; 8. Alexi Fogo (Eureka) 19:59.1; 9. Anika Kimme (Uni) 20:09.7; 10. Kylie Lockwood (Herscher) 20:19.3.
PBL results -- 13. Evie Ellis, 20:47.9; 31. Marissa Arnette, 22:41.4; 34. Liberty Jamison, 23:05.9; 40. Katie Harms, 23:59.6; 42. Olivia Frichtl, 24:13.7; 43. Alyssa Hofer, 24:14.1; 50. Gracie Smith, 24:51.2.
OPEN RACES
PBL boys results -- 11. Ashton Goss, 19:54.3; 14. Paul Cleary, 20:07.4; 32. Sam Penicook, 21:15.5; 36. Adam McMullin, 21:42; 48. Jarrett Hazelwood, 22:11.6; 50. Nathan Kottke, 22:55.1.
PBL girls results -- 13. Emily Graves, 25:35; 18. Yami Domingo, 27:30.8; 25. Tammra Degarmo, 30:33.2; 27. Reese San Diego, 32:17.8; 30. Sidney Schwarz, 34:58.3.
Comments
