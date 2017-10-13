PBL High School cross country team runs in last home meet of 2017 season

Members of the PBL girls cross country team run during Thursday’s End of Season Meet in Paxton, from left: Evie Ellis, Marissa Arnette, Olivia Frichtl, Liberty Jamison, Katie Harms, Gracie Smith and Alyssa Hofer.

PAXTON -- With the Patriot Invite in Peoria two days away, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School cross country treated Thursday's End of Season Meet as more of a warmup than a competition.

“What I wanted the guys to do was pace for the first 2 ½ miles, and then race the last half-mile," PBL head coach Dustin Franckey said. “I wanted them to feel fast coming home. We just migrated into a different phase of our training. We needed to not (the whole way) race here so we could race well on Saturday.”

The paced trot gave PBL's 13 seniors a chance to go out in style in their final home race.

“It gave our seniors the opportunity to feel really good and feel fast coming home on their last time around the home course," Franckey said. “I'm very happy with how the guys raced the last half-mile.

“It was good to see my seniors go around one last time. They've done a lot for the program since I got here, and I'm very thankful for what they've done for us.”

Serving as an assistant coach under Becky Kasten, Franckey, who took over as head coach in 2015, said his girls' squad had seven girls "on good days."

“We sometimes didn't even have a full team, and now we've got 17 girls who consistently race," Franckey said.

The 17-girl squad includes seniors Liberty Jamison, Olivia Frichtl, Sidney Schwarz, Marissa Arnette, Jenna San Diego, Katie Harms, Leslie Montenegro and Tammra Degarmo.

"It goes back to our senior girls who we've got this year," Franckey said. "That circle of friends have been instrumental in making the team grow. I'm very thankful for my upperclassmen girls being welcoming to underclassmen. That plays a huge part in growing a program.”

On the boys' side, the senior class consists of Kody Harrison, Adam McMullin, Brady Barfield, Gavin Ogburn and Garet Williams.

“The senior guys were a part of some great teams a few years back, and saw the work and dedication that it takes to be successful," Franckey said. "My senior guys are one of a kind, and I'm so thankful for what they have done. The quirky stuff they do draws in kids who don't know what they want to do, but want to try this.”