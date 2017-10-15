Jordan Anderson -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda football standout had three tackles and one sack for Knox College in a 56-14 win Saturday over Grinnell.
Trent Wooten -- The 2014 PBL graduate had three tackles for Knox College's football team.
Ross Royal -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football standout had one tackle and two pass breakups for Eureka College in a 30-19 win Saturday over Greenville.
Jake Stevenson -- The 2016 PBL graduate started at center for a McKendree University football team that produced 272 yards of total offense, including 170 rushing yards, in a 27-24 loss in double overtime Saturday to Davenport.
Brandon Wilkerson -- The former Tri-Point cross country standout finished seventh with a time of 25:50.5 for Augustana College at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Kollege Town Sports Invitational on Saturday.
Sarah Watts -- As of Sunday, the former Paxton-Buckley-Loda volleyball standout had 95 kills, 75 digs, 21 aces and 22 blocks for Greenville College.
Kailey Kleinert -- As of Sunday, the 2014 PBL graduate had 48 kills, 56 blocks and eight digs for the University of Indianapolis volleyball team.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.