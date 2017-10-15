Jordan Anderson -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda football standout had three tackles and one sack for Knox College in a 56-14 win Saturday over Grinnell.

Trent Wooten -- The 2014 PBL graduate had three tackles for Knox College's football team.

Ross Royal -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football standout had one tackle and two pass breakups for Eureka College in a 30-19 win Saturday over Greenville.

Jake Stevenson -- The 2016 PBL graduate started at center for a McKendree University football team that produced 272 yards of total offense, including 170 rushing yards, in a 27-24 loss in double overtime Saturday to Davenport.

Brandon Wilkerson -- The former Tri-Point cross country standout finished seventh with a time of 25:50.5 for Augustana College at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Kollege Town Sports Invitational on Saturday.

Sarah Watts -- As of Sunday, the former Paxton-Buckley-Loda volleyball standout had 95 kills, 75 digs, 21 aces and 22 blocks for Greenville College.

Kailey Kleinert -- As of Sunday, the 2014 PBL graduate had 48 kills, 56 blocks and eight digs for the University of Indianapolis volleyball team.