PBL HS cross country competes in Patriot Invite

PATRIOT INVITE
At Peoria
BOYS
Team scores
1. Elmwood, 79; 2. Athens, 115; 3. St. Joseph-Ogden, 118; 4. Robinson, 143; 5. Monticello, 144; 6. Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central, 194; 7. Carlinville, 215; 8. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 256; 9. Sterling Newman Central Catholic, 291; 10. Lawrenceville, 329; 11. Kankakee McNamara, 426; 12. Tolono Unity, 429; 13. Carthage Illini West, 451; 14. Aledo Mercer County, 493; 15. Ottawa Marquette, 500; 16. Prairie Central, 513; 17. Erie Prophetstown, 519; 18. Spring Valley Hall, 537; 19. Macomb, 563; 20. Galva Mid-County, 580; 21. Taylor Ridge Rockridge, 610; 22. Sherrard, 643; 23. Havana, 670; 24. Farmington, 679; 25. Knoxville, 681; 26. Quincy Notre Dame, 708; 27. Bureau Valley, 746; 28. Auburn, 765; 29. Gardner-South Wilmington, 767; 30. Wethersfield-Annawan, 804; 31. Tri-Point, 804; 32. Cambridge, 847; 33. Princeville, 877; 34. Princeton, 889; 35. Beardstown, 912; 36. Kewanee, 918; 37. Iroquois West, 947; 38. Midwest Central, 973; 39. Franklin, 1,002; 40. Williamsville, 1,035.
Top individuals
1. Logan Hall (ALAH) 15:19.5; 2. Wyatt McIntyre (ATH) 15:21; 3. Garrett Dixon (MON) 15:30.1; 4. Alex Helmuth (MON) 15:51.3; 5. Trevor Dunkel (ELM) 15:52.2; 6. Owen Habeger (IVC) 15:53.7; 7. Wyatt Wolfersberger (SJO) 16:10.7; 8. Jacob Bryan (CIW) 16:14.7; 9. Cooper Hoffmann (ELM) 16:15.3; 10. Layton Hall (ALAH) 16:16.3.
PBL results -- 13. Kody Harrison, 16:24.5; 52. Alec St. Julien, 17:21.6; 70. Erik Reck, 17:39.2; 73. Nik Schnabel, 17:42.5; 84. Jordan Giese, 17:52.5; 92. Trevor Morse, 17:59.7; 157. Brady Barfield, 19:10.3.
BOYS OPEN
Team scores
1. Elmwood, 25; 2. Monticello, 33; 3. Robinson, 92; 4. St. Joseph-Ogden, 111; 5. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 133; 6. Galva Mid-County, 156; 7. Prairie Central, 210; 8. Cambridge, 211; 9. Macomb, 215; 10. Erie-Prophetstown, 228.
PBL results -- 27. Ashton Goss, 20:10.1; 36. Paul Cleary, 20:33.7; 46. Gavin Ogburn, 21:19; 49. Sam Penicook, 21:22.3; 51. Jarrett Hazelwood, 21:31.6; 56. Adam McMullin, 21:44.2; 69. Nathan Kottke, 22:10.9; 100. Liam McMullin, 25:23.5.
GIRLS
Team scores
1. St. Joseph-Ogden, 66; 2. Tolono Unity, 82; 3. Monticello, 141; 4. Kankakee McNamara, 154; 5. Beecher, 216; 6. Wethersfield-Annawan, 232; 7. Elmwood, 238; 8. Springfield Lutheran, 241; 9. Amboy, 289; 10. Pleasant Plains, 362; 11. Princeville, 392; 12. Macomb, 394; 13. Lawrenceville, 414; 14. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 428; 15. Prairie Central, 430; 16. Quincy Notre Dame, 497; 17. Lewistown, 509; 18. Athens, 509; 19. Lowpoint-Washburn, 517; 20. Sterling Newman Central Catholic, 536; 21. Carlinville, 538; 22. Farmington, 553; 23. Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central, 593; 24. Toulon Stark County, 621; 25. Henry-Senachwine, 625; 26. Erie-Prophetstown, 667; 27. Cambridge, 680; 28. Havana, 716; 29. Taylor Ridge Rockridge, 765; 30. Princeton, 770; 31. Spring Valley Hall, 790; 32. Beardstown, 822; 33. Williamsville, 826; 34. Sherrard, 906.
Top individuals
1. Kirsten Huffman (Routt) 18:31; 2. Caroline Bachert (UNITY) 18:41.1; 3. Maya Stovall (MACOMB) 18:50.8; 4. Caroline Jachino (PP) 18:56.1; 5. Faith Provost (MCN) 19:02.4; 6. Karlie Hey (Sterling Newman Central Catholic) 19:06.4; 7. Faith Houston (SJO) 19:09.3; 8. Evelyn Adams (UNITY) 19:25.2; 9. Eden Rainbolt (MCN) 19:29.6; 10. Hannah Rajlich (SJO) 19:30.4.
PBL results -- 62. Evie Ellis, 21:40.8; 87. Liberty Jamison, 22:38.9; 99. Gracie Smith, 22:50.3; 106. Marissa Arnette, 22:57; 141. Katie Harms, 23:47.2; 157. Olivia Frichtl, 24:12.9; 164. Alyssa Hofer, 24:20.2.
GIRLS OPEN
Team scores
1. Unity, 21; 2. St. Joseph-Ogden, 36; 3. Monticello, 77; 4. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 121; 5. Prairie Central, 123.
PBL results -- 21. Emily Graves, 24:45.9; 34. Yami Domingo, 26:41.9; 37. Olivia Wilson, 27:16.5; 39. Jenna San Diego, 28:13.4; 46. Tammra Degarmo, 29:01; 47. Alexis Gray, 29:19.8; 51. Reese San Diego, 33:03.7.
