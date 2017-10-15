PBL JH boys cross country runner Ryder James finishes second in state meet; Panthers finish eighth

NORMAL -- Ryder James of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School boys cross country finished second individually in the IESA Class 2A state meet.

James' time of 10:13.1 helped the Panthers finish eighth as a team in the 27-team state meet with a score of 264.

Jesse Barfield finished 33rd with a time of 11:15.7 to give PBL 21 points. Justin Milligan's 89th-place time of 11:50.5 gave the Panthers 63 points.

Keagan Busboom finished 118th with a time of 12:05.7 to score 86 points while Tyler Smith finished 128th with a time of 12:09.5 to score 92 points.

Dan Busby (147th, 12:15.8) and Ephraim Johnson (174th, 12:29.1) also ran for the Panthers.

IESA STATE MEET

At Normal

BOYS CLASS 2A

Team scores

1. Chicago Latin, 74; 2. Lindenhurst Millburn, 146; 3. Green Oaks Oak Grove, 167; 4. Lockport Oak Prairie, 181; 5. Willowbrook Westview Hills, 194; 6. El Paso-Gridley, 202; 7. Dunlap Valley, 225; 8. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 264; 9. Prospect Heights MacArthur, 311; 10. Manhattan, 314; 11. Glenview Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 328; 12. Rockford Marshall, 342; 13. Springfield St. Agnes, 344; 14. Shelbyville Moulton, 350; 15. River Forest Roosevelt, 358; 16. Washington, 394; 17. Tolono Unity, 443; 18. Rochester, 448; 19. Peoria Limestone Walters, 453; 20. Williamsville, 483; 21. Quincy St. Peter, 499; 22. Petersburg PORTA, 571; 23. Rock Falls, 618; 24. Darien Eisenhower, 641; 25. Taylorville, 643; 26. Rockford Christian, 661; 27. Newton Jasper County, 681.

Top individuals

1. Fiker Rosen (QSP) 9:43.3; 2. Ryder James (PBL) 10:13.1; 3. Chase Provost (KBM) 10:18; 4. Andrew Rogers (LIME) 10:20.6; 5. Harry Wood Prince (LATIN) 10:25.7; 6. Aiden Tomlinson (KING) 10:39.7; 7. Asa Smith (EPG) 10:40.7; 9. Jack Bonavia (MAR) 10:47.8; 10. Sam Moore (HILLS) 10:51.6; 11. Aidan Tsue (MILL) 10:53.7; 12. Carter Fairfield (OLY) 10:56.8; 13. Wilson Georges (PLW) 10:57.2.; 14. Anthony Carli (MANH) 10:57.4; 15. Zachary Gin (LAB) 10:58; 16. John Szwab (LOP) 10:58.9; 17. Ali Faiz (OG) 10:59; 18. Grant Miller (WWH) 11:01; 19. Owen Dare (OLY) 11:01.1; 20. Adrian Landrus (EPG) 11:01.6; 21. Riley Newport (DCR) 11:01.7; 22. Manny Mejia (RIVER) 11:02.6; 23. Wesley Jackson (NUTTALL) 11:02.8; 24. Akili Parekh (LATIN) 11:03; 25. Thomas Rotatori (ROOSE) 11:04.6.

Other PBL results -- 33. Jesse Barfield, 11:15.7; 89. Justin Milligan, 11:50.5; 118. Keagan Busboom, 12:05.7; 128. Tyler Smith, 12:09.5; 147. Dan Busby, 12:15.8; 174. Ephraim Johnson, 12:29.1.