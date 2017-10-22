Nick Porter -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys cross country standout finished 33rd with a time of 28:30.7 for Bradley University at Friday's Illini Open.

Josh Brocato -- The 2016 PBL graduate finished 38th with a time of 26:30.88 for the Indiana Wesleyan boys cross country team during Saturday's NAIA Great Lakes Challenge.

Shannon Carlson -- The former PBL girls cross country standout finished 206th with a time of 23:12.94 for Indiana Wesleyan during Saturday's NAIA Great Lakes Challenge.

Sarah Watts -- As of Sunday, the former PBL volleyball standout has 101 kills, 23 aces, 77 digs and 23 blocks for Greenville College.

Kailey Kleinert -- As of Sunday, the 2014 PBL graduate has 52 kills, 67 blocks and 12 digs for the University of Indianapolis volleyball team.

Ross Royal -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football standout had four tackles, including one half-tackle for loss of yards, for Eureka College in a 37-20 win Saturday over MacMurray.

Jordan Anderson -- The former PBL football standout had four tackles, including one sack, for Knox College in a 23-13 loss Saturday to Illinois College.

Trent Wooten -- The 2014 PBL graduate had three tackles, including one half-tackle, for Knox College's football team.

Jake Stevenson -- The 2016 PBL graduate is on a McKendree University football team that won 39-31 over Missouri S&T.