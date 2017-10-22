Nick Porter -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys cross country standout finished 33rd with a time of 28:30.7 for Bradley University at Friday's Illini Open.
Josh Brocato -- The 2016 PBL graduate finished 38th with a time of 26:30.88 for the Indiana Wesleyan boys cross country team during Saturday's NAIA Great Lakes Challenge.
Shannon Carlson -- The former PBL girls cross country standout finished 206th with a time of 23:12.94 for Indiana Wesleyan during Saturday's NAIA Great Lakes Challenge.
Sarah Watts -- As of Sunday, the former PBL volleyball standout has 101 kills, 23 aces, 77 digs and 23 blocks for Greenville College.
Kailey Kleinert -- As of Sunday, the 2014 PBL graduate has 52 kills, 67 blocks and 12 digs for the University of Indianapolis volleyball team.
Ross Royal -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football standout had four tackles, including one half-tackle for loss of yards, for Eureka College in a 37-20 win Saturday over MacMurray.
Jordan Anderson -- The former PBL football standout had four tackles, including one sack, for Knox College in a 23-13 loss Saturday to Illinois College.
Trent Wooten -- The 2014 PBL graduate had three tackles, including one half-tackle, for Knox College's football team.
Jake Stevenson -- The 2016 PBL graduate is on a McKendree University football team that won 39-31 over Missouri S&T.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.