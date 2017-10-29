Brandon Wilkerson -- The former Tri-Point cross country standout finished 10th with a time of 25:44.2 for an Augustana College team that finished second in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Championships in Wheaton.

Nick Porter -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda cross country standout is part of a Bradley University team that won the Missouri Valley Conference Championships on Saturday in Springfield, Missouri.

Jake Stevenson -- The former PBL football standout played for a McKendree University team that produced 367 yards of total offense in a 36-12 win Saturday over Lincoln.

Ross Royal -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football standout had five tackles for Eureka College in a 40-34 win over St. Scholastica.

Jordan Anderson -- The 2015 PBL graduate had seven tackles, including one for a loss of yards, and one sack for Knox College's football team in a 52-51 loss Saturday to Cornell College.

Trent Wooten -- The 2014 PBL graduate had one tackle for Knox College's football team.

Sarah Watts -- The former PBL volleyball standout had 128 kills, 91 digs, 34 blocks and 29 aces for Greenville College as of Sunday.

Kailey Kleinert -- The 2014 PBL graduate had 56 kills, 71 blocks and 15 digs as of Sunday for the University of Indianapolis volleyball team.