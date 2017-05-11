Ross Royal -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football standout recorded six tackles, including one for a loss of yards, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble for Eureka College in a 63-26 win Saturday over Martin Luther.

With the win, Eureka claimed the outright Upper Midwest Athletic Conference championship, and its first trip to the NCAA Division III playoffs. The Red Devils (8-2) will learn their first-round NCAA playoffs opponent on Sunday, Nov. 12.

Josh Brocato -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda cross country standout finished 16th with a time of 26:55.5 for an Indiana Wesleyan team that won the Crossroads League Championships on Saturday.

Shannon Carlson -- The 2017 PBL graduate finished 120th with a time of 23:43.5 for Indiana Wesleyan's women's cross country team at the Crossroads League Championships on Saturday.

Lester Sander -- The 2016 PBL graduate finished 51st with a time of 29:16 for Augustana College's cross country team at the Saga Cup on Friday at Decorah, Iowa.

Jake Stevenson -- The former PBL football standout played for a McKendree University team that gained 483 yards of total offense in a 42-14 win Saturday over Quincy.

Jordan Anderson -- The 2015 PBL graduate had five tackles for Knox College's football team in a 52-10 loss Saturday to Monmouth.

Trent Wooten -- The 2014 PBL graduate had three tackles, including one half-tackle for a loss of yards, for Knox College's football team.

Sarah Watts -- The former PBL volleyball standout has 137 kills, 29 aces, 97 digs and 35 blocks for Greenville College through 33 matches.

Kailey Kleinert -- As of Sunday, the 2014 PBL graduate had 65 kills, 83 blocks and 18 digs for the University of Indianapolis's volleyball team.