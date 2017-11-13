Jordan Anderson -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda football standout had seven tackles, including 1 1/2 for loss of yards, for Knox College in a 30-0 win Saturday over Lawrence.
Trent Wooten -- The 2014 PBL graduate played for Knox College's football team.
Jake Stevenson -- The 2016 PBL graduate started at center for a McKendree University football team that gained 212 yards of total offense in a 17-14 losing effort Saturday against Truman State.
Brandon Wilkerson -- The former Tri-Point boys cross country standout finished 56th with a time of 24:55.8 for Augustant College at the NCAA Division III Midwest Regional on Saturday.
Kailey Kleinert -- The former PBL volleyball standout had 75 kills, 89 blocks and 22 digs for the University of Indianapolis as of Sunday.
Sarah Watts -- The 2015 PBL graduate had 140 kills, 29 aces, 36 blocks and 98 digs for Greenville College's volleyball team as of Sunday.
Ross Royal -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football standout and his Eureka Red Devils will travel to St. Thomas for their first-round game of the NCAA Division III playoffs at noon Saturday at O'Shaughnessy Stadium in St. Paul, Minnesota.
